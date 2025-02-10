Bangladesh arrests 1,300 in ex-regime loyalist crackdown

Bangladeshi police said on Monday more than 1,300 people have been arrested in a sweeping crackdown dubbed "Operation Devil Hunt," targeting gangs allegedly connected to the ousted regime of Sheikh Hasina.

Jahangir Alam Chowdhury, head of the Interior Ministry in the interim government that took over after Hasina was ousted in the August 2024 student-led revolution, has vowed the operations will continue "until we uproot the devils."

The security operations come after widespread unrest earlier this month.

On Feb. 5, six months to the day since Hasina fled as crowds stormed her palace in Dhaka, protesters smashed down buildings connected to her family using excavators.

Protests were triggered in response to reports that 77-year-old Hasina, who has defied an arrest warrant to face trial crimes against humanity, would appear in a Facebook broadcast from exile in neighboring India.

Buildings destroyed included the museum and former home of Hasina's late father, Bangladesh's first president Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, sparking condemnation from a group of civil rights activists.

There were also clashes between anti-Hasina protesters and members of her Awami League party.

The interim government blamed Hasina for the violence.

Hours later, members of the Students Against Discrimination, the protest group credited with sparking the uprising against Hasina, were attacked in the Dhaka district of Gazipur.

The vocal and powerful group, whose members are in the government cabinet, then demanded action.

The government said operations began after gangs "linked to the fallen autocratic regime attacked a group of students, leaving them severely injured".

