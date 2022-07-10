Ban on selling of cats, dogs in pet shops to take effect soon

  • July 10 2022 07:00:00

Ban on selling of cats, dogs in pet shops to take effect soon

ISTANBUL
Ban on selling of cats, dogs in pet shops to take effect soon

Pet shops will no longer be allowed to sell cats and dogs as of July 14, due to the animal protection law that came into force on July 14, 2021.

According to the law, workplaces with sales permits will be able to sell pets, which will be chipped, on the internet in a natural farm environment. Businesses that do not comply with the ban will be fined 2,043 Turkish Liras ($118) for each animal.

“There was such a sensitivity in the society, and we received requests in this direction,” said Hüseyin Gökçe Meşe, an official from the Nature Conservation and National Parks (DKMP), reiterating that the chipping requirement that came with the new law did not exist before.

“According to research, people buy animals, such as cats and dogs, as a report card gift for their children during the summer holidays,” said Meşe, adding that they leave those animals on the street at the end of the holiday period of three to four months after making their children happy.

“Thanks to these chips, it will be possible to know to who an animal on the street belongs, where it was born and which vaccines it was administered,” he added.

It’s a late decision, said Murat Sun, owner of a pet shop in a shopping mall.

“We want places selling animals to be under control as well.”

The online sales of drugs related to the industry should be controlled as customers buy these products sold cheap online, according to Sun.

According to the law, people can select their pets from the images listed, and they will be delivered to them from special breeding areas under the Agriculture and Forestry Ministry.

The law imposes six months to four years in prison for the person who deliberately kills a pet and one to five years in prison for those who kill endangered animal species.

Türkiye,

ARTS & LIFE ’Sopranos’ star Tony Sirico dies aged 79: family

’Sopranos’ star Tony Sirico dies aged 79: family
MOST POPULAR

  1. Current account deficit widened to $6.5 bln in May

    Current account deficit widened to $6.5 bln in May

  2. Land prices skyrocket in Turkey’s northwest after Bill Gates rumors

    Land prices skyrocket in Turkey’s northwest after Bill Gates rumors

  3. Constantinople, an empty symbol

    Constantinople, an empty symbol

  4. HALİL SEZAİ

    HALİL SEZAİ

  5. Turkish Cabinet intervenes in historic ’80 coup trial

    Turkish Cabinet intervenes in historic ’80 coup trial
Recommended
UNICEF Türkiye appoints popstar Hadise as ‘child rights advocate’

UNICEF Türkiye appoints popstar Hadise as ‘child rights advocate’
Over 90,000 books published in first half of 2022

Over 90,000 books published in first half of 2022
Court releases student in controversial violence case

Court releases student in controversial violence case
Former Foreign Minister Türkmen passed away

Former Foreign Minister Türkmen passed away
Experts rule out reintroducing lockdowns despite rising virus cases

Experts rule out reintroducing lockdowns despite rising virus cases
Health workers call for action against violence

Health workers call for action against violence
WORLD Sri Lankan PM agrees to quit in biggest political turmoil

Sri Lankan PM agrees to quit in biggest political turmoil

Sri Lanka’s Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has agreed to resign after party leaders in Parliament demanded both he and the embattled president step down on the day protesters stormed the president’s residence and office.
ECONOMY Fortune 500 companies’ sales hit 3.2 trillion liras

Fortune 500 companies’ sales hit 3.2 trillion liras

The combined net sales of Fortune 500 Türkiye companies increased by 65.7 percent in 2021 from the previous year to stand at 3.2 trillion Turkish Liras.
SPORTS Man City star Gündoğan weds in Turkish hometown

Man City star Gündoğan weds in Turkish hometown

World football giant Manchester City’s Turkish-German midfielder İlkay Gündoğan, who tied the knot with Moroccon-Italian model Sara Arfaoui in Copenhagen in May, have held a traditional wedding ceremony in his hometown in the northwestern province of Balıkesir.