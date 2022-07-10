Ban on selling of cats, dogs in pet shops to take effect soon

ISTANBUL

Pet shops will no longer be allowed to sell cats and dogs as of July 14, due to the animal protection law that came into force on July 14, 2021.

According to the law, workplaces with sales permits will be able to sell pets, which will be chipped, on the internet in a natural farm environment. Businesses that do not comply with the ban will be fined 2,043 Turkish Liras ($118) for each animal.

“There was such a sensitivity in the society, and we received requests in this direction,” said Hüseyin Gökçe Meşe, an official from the Nature Conservation and National Parks (DKMP), reiterating that the chipping requirement that came with the new law did not exist before.

“According to research, people buy animals, such as cats and dogs, as a report card gift for their children during the summer holidays,” said Meşe, adding that they leave those animals on the street at the end of the holiday period of three to four months after making their children happy.

“Thanks to these chips, it will be possible to know to who an animal on the street belongs, where it was born and which vaccines it was administered,” he added.

It’s a late decision, said Murat Sun, owner of a pet shop in a shopping mall.

“We want places selling animals to be under control as well.”

The online sales of drugs related to the industry should be controlled as customers buy these products sold cheap online, according to Sun.

According to the law, people can select their pets from the images listed, and they will be delivered to them from special breeding areas under the Agriculture and Forestry Ministry.

The law imposes six months to four years in prison for the person who deliberately kills a pet and one to five years in prison for those who kill endangered animal species.