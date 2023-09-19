Balmain collection robbed ahead of Paris fashion show

Balmain collection robbed ahead of Paris fashion show

PARIS
Balmain collection robbed ahead of Paris fashion show

Thieves have made off with more than 50 items from the French luxury fashion brand Balmain's new collection just 10 days before its Paris Fashion Week show, the company's creative director, Olivier Rousteing, said on his Instagram account.

"Our driver called us to say that he had been attacked by a group of people. More than 50 items were stolen," said the 38-year-old designer in a post late on Sept. 16.

The driver, who was "safe and sound", was transporting the merchandise in a truck that was headed from the airport to the Balmain headquarters when the theft occurred, he said, adding he was at the Balmain site Saturday morning when the driver called.

"My team and I have worked very hard. We will work even harder, day and night, just like our suppliers, but this is so disrespectful. I wanted to share this with you as a reminder to never take anything for granted," Rousteing said, who has been the creative director of Balmain since 2011.

Mixing hip-hop and embracing diversity, Rousteing has shaken up the industry, "democratizing" the world of luxury fashion and making it more relatable to young people.

He is known for pushing the brand into new territory, working with celebrities like Kim Kardashian, and frequenting red carpets including the Cannes Film Festival.

The show by Balmain, bought in 2016 by Qatari investment fund Mayhoola, is scheduled for the women's ready-to-wear fashion week in the French capital on Sept. 27.

Paris fashion show,

SPORTS Kuntz sacked as Türkiye coach following Japan defeat

Kuntz sacked as Türkiye coach following Japan defeat
LATEST NEWS

  1. Kuntz sacked as Türkiye coach following Japan defeat

    Kuntz sacked as Türkiye coach following Japan defeat

  2. Türkiye’s external assets at $299 billion: Data

    Türkiye’s external assets at $299 billion: Data

  3. Largest museum cleaned from traces of flood

    Largest museum cleaned from traces of flood

  4. Barrymore postpones her show’s new season launch

    Barrymore postpones her show’s new season launch

  5. ‘American Fiction' wins top prize at Toronto Film Fest

    ‘American Fiction' wins top prize at Toronto Film Fest
Recommended
Largest museum cleaned from traces of flood

Largest museum cleaned from traces of flood
Barrymore postpones her show’s new season launch

Barrymore postpones her show’s new season launch
‘American Fiction wins top prize at Toronto Film Fest

‘American Fiction' wins top prize at Toronto Film Fest
AI no substitute for fashion designers creativity

AI 'no substitute' for fashion designers' creativity
Ancient city of Gordion enters UNESCO list

Ancient city of Gordion enters UNESCO list
‘Under Two Suns’ at Odunpazarı Museum

‘Under Two Suns’ at Odunpazarı Museum
WORLD N Korean leader ends Russia trip with heartfelt thanks to Putin

N Korean leader ends Russia trip with 'heartfelt thanks' to Putin

North Korea's Kim Jong Un expressed his "heartfelt thanks" to President Vladimir Putin, state media said Monday, as he headed home after nearly a week in Russia on a defence-focused trip.

ECONOMY Türkiye’s external assets at $299 billion: Data

Türkiye’s external assets at $299 billion: Data

Türkiye’s external assets stood at $289.7 billion as of July, declining by 3.1 percent from the end of 2022, the Central Bank data showed on Sept. 18.

SPORTS Kuntz sacked as Türkiye coach following Japan defeat

Kuntz sacked as Türkiye coach following Japan defeat

Türkiye's national football team has parted ways with coach Stefan Kuntz in the wake of a disappointing 4-2 friendly loss to Japan during the international break, local media has reported.