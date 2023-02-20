Balloons hung around rubble for children died in quake

Balloons hung around rubble for children died in quake

ISTANBUL
Balloons hung around rubble for children died in quake

In Hatay’s Antakya district, colorful balloons were hung in the rubble areas for the children who died in Feb. 6’s quakes.

Hundreds of buildings have been leveled to the ground in Hatay, one of the worst affected cities by the quakes centered in Kahramanmaraş. Members of the Ogün Abi Children’s Association, who came to Antakya from Adana, started an activity that would draw attention.

Members of the association are hanging colorful balloons in the rubble to honor the memory of the children who had lost their lives. They try to identify the exact spots where children died and go among the rubble to put balloons.

“We founded our association after the campaign we started to reach out to children. Normally, we used to organize activities for sick children in need. We are hanging balloons in the name of the children who lost their lives here. Each balloon here represents a child,” said founder Ogün Sever Okur, who participated in the search and rescue operations in Adana and Hatay during the first week after the quakes.

“We are trying to keep the memory of these children alive. I wish we could hand out these balloons to them. Unfortunately, we lost many of our children. We plan to hang these balloons everywhere a child has been lost,” he added.

Türkiye, earthquake,

ARTS & LIFE Eisenberg, Brody bring men in crisis to Berlin

Eisenberg, Brody bring men in crisis to Berlin
LATEST NEWS

  1. Eisenberg, Brody bring men in crisis to Berlin

    Eisenberg, Brody bring men in crisis to Berlin

  2. ‘Everything Everywhere’ duo win top directing prize

    ‘Everything Everywhere’ duo win top directing prize

  3. US Supreme Court takes on immunity for tech giants

    US Supreme Court takes on immunity for tech giants

  4. Thousands of babies born in quake zone

    Thousands of babies born in quake zone

  5. Quakes split village in two

    Quakes split village in two
Recommended
Risky school buildings to be evacuated in Istanbul

Risky school buildings to be evacuated in Istanbul
Foreign rescue head describes damage as biggest ever

Foreign rescue head describes damage as biggest ever
Thousands of babies born in quake zone

Thousands of babies born in quake zone
İTÜ publishes preliminary report about quakes

İTÜ publishes preliminary report about quakes
Quakes split village in two

Quakes split village in two
FAO calls for $25 million aid for farmers in quake zone

FAO calls for $25 million aid for farmers in quake zone
WORLD Blinken meets Chinas top diplomat amid balloon spat

Blinken meets China's top diplomat amid balloon spat

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned China not to repeat its "irresponsible act" of sending spy balloons into American airspace, as he held rare talks late Saturday with China's top diplomat Wang Yi.

ECONOMY US Supreme Court takes on immunity for tech giants

US Supreme Court takes on immunity for tech giants

The U.S. Supreme Court this week examines a quarter-century old law that has protected tech companies from lawsuits and prosecution for content posted by their users, with a chance that the rules governing the internet will no longer stand.

SPORTS Trabzonspor fans display choreography for quake victims

Trabzonspor fans display choreography for quake victims

Trabzonspor fans displayed a choreography to commemorate earthquake victims before a match between Trabzonspor and Basel in a UEFA Conference League.