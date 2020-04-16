Bakeries, pharmacies to be open during curfew

  • April 16 2020 17:10:00

Bakeries, pharmacies to be open during curfew

ANKARA
Bakeries, pharmacies to be open during curfew

Bakeries, pharmacies and private and public hospitals will be open during this weekend’s lockdown, the Interior Ministry has said on April 16. 

The 48-hour curfew will be effective on April 17 at midnight in the country’s 31 provinces, including the three largest cities of Istanbul, Ankara and İzmir.

Special commissions, chaired by governors, will be in charge of bread distribution in neighborhoods, the Interior Ministry said in a circular issued to the governor’s offices in the 31 provinces.

Those commissions will layout plans for each neighborhood.

During the lockdown, newspapers will be delivered to homes by newspapers’ vehicles, designated water delivery companies and Vefa Social Support Group.

Companies that sell bottled drinking water and gas cylinders will also be open during the lockdown.

The ministry also noted that some public offices will also continue operations to provide essential services.

People working for emergency call centers, the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) and VEFA Social Support Group will be exempt from the curfew.

Groceries seek exemption

Meanwhile, a business group is seeking an exemption for grocery stores from the government during this weekend’s lockdown.

The Confederation of Turkish Tradesmen and Craftsmen (TESK) has sent a letter to the Interior Ministry inquiring whether such an exception for those shops could be possible, Bendevi Palandöken, the head of the organization, has said.

“If a permission is issued for groceries people will have much easier access to basic supplies, including bread, milk and newspapers. This set up could prevent chaos and overcrowding at the stores,” Palandöken argued, adding that keeping grocery stores may also help prevent hoarding and price gouging.

He said that people tend to do excessive shopping to prepare for the two-day curfew. “They buy more than they could possibly consume. Such behavior results in damages to the supply chain.”

Palandöken also argued that shopping at neighborhood groceries could be much safer for the public since unlike supermarkets they are not excessively crowded. “Those smaller shops also deliver orders to homes, because of this service people do not swarm to grocery stores.”

Bayram Kutuk, the head of a chamber which represents grocery store owners in the western province of Kocaeli, also believes that such a regulation during the lockdown could make people’s lives easier.

“Grocery shops could take in turns serving people or some other solution could be considered. Almost each neighborhood has a grocery store, people can satisfy their immediate needs at those stores.

Another chamber head from the southern province of Gaziantep underlined that shop owners are acting very cautiously and taking all necessary precautions against the coronavirus.

“Some shop owners do not even let customers in. All grocery stores can do this and serve their customers by heeding social distancing rules. If we keep those shops open, the wheel of the economy will keep turning,” Vakkas Katırlı added.

Turkey, bakery,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey passes bill to tackle pandemic's impact

    Turkey passes bill to tackle pandemic's impact

  2. Two chief Turkish Airlines pilots die from COVID-19

    Two chief Turkish Airlines pilots die from COVID-19

  3. Turkey bars firms from laying off workers amid pandemic

    Turkey bars firms from laying off workers amid pandemic

  4. Coronavirus death toll reaches 1,518, with 69,392 total cases

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 1,518, with 69,392 total cases

  5. Ankara sends aid to Arab countries to fight coronavirus

    Ankara sends aid to Arab countries to fight coronavirus
Recommended
Turkish Parliament goes on recess until end of May due to COVID-19

Turkish Parliament goes on recess until end of May due to COVID-19
Turkey traces contacts to find cases in fight against coronavirus

Turkey traces contacts to find cases in fight against coronavirus
Car and pedestrian mobility drops significantly in Turkey

Car and pedestrian mobility drops significantly in Turkey
Border town school produces ventilator

Border town school produces ventilator
Azerbaijani leader thanks Turkey for show of solidarity

Azerbaijani leader thanks Turkey for show of solidarity
Turkish soldier killed in terrorist attack in Iraq

Turkish soldier killed in terrorist attack in Iraq

WORLD Europe remains ‘in the eye’ of coronavirus storm: WHO

Europe remains ‘in the eye’ of coronavirus storm: WHO

The World Health Organization (WHO)’s European office said yesterday that despite some “optimistic signs” in some of the countries worst hit by the new coronavirus, the number of cases was rising and approaching 1 million in the continent alone.
ECONOMY Buffets to be history after pandemic: Experts

Buffets to be history after pandemic: Experts

The novel coronavirus outbreak is expected to completely change some stereotyped habits in tourism, as sector representatives expect buffets to be a thing of the past once the coronavirus pandemic ends because of attitudes concerning meal consumption.
SPORTS Galatasaray head coach beats coronavirus

Galatasaray head coach beats coronavirus

Galatasaray's head coach Fatih Terim tested negative for the new coronavirus on April 15 after receiving a positive test late last month.