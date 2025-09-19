Bahçeli calls for Türkiye to join Russia, China in counter alliance

ANKARA

Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli has called for the creation of a strategic partnership of Türkiye, Russia and China to counter what he described as an “evil coalition” led by the United States and Israel.

In a written statement posted on the MHP’s website on Sept. 18, Bahçeli said the proposed "TRC" alliance — an acronym he used for Türkiye, Russia and China — would be “in line with reason, diplomacy, the spirit of politics, geographical conditions and the strategic environment of the new century.”

He said it was “our desire and recommendation” that the bloc be formed to confront the U.S.-Israel partnership.

Bahçeli used the statement to condemn Israel’s campaign in the Palestinian territories and urge the international community — particularly Islamic nations — to react to its military actions.

The MHP leader accused Israel of pursuing "the annihilation and extermination of an innocent people in Gaza."

"We will push forward, we will endure hardship, we will confront the bullies, and we will not take a single step back from our just cause," Bahçeli said in the statement.

"If Jerusalem falls, history falls, Islam weakens. If Jerusalem falls, Ankara loses, Istanbul burns," invoking the city’s symbolic importance for Muslims and for Türkiye.