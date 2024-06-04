Bahçeli backs dismissal of Hakkari mayor amid terrorism probe

ANKARA

Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli has praised the dismissal of Hakkari Mayor Mehmet Sıddık Akış amid a terrorism-related investigation, while criticizing the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) for its stance on the issue.

“Our Interior Ministry stepped in within the limits of the law and preserved the Turkish Republic's personality and sovereign rights,” Bahçeli said during a parliamentary meeting on June 4.

The Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) mayor was removed from office following his apprehension in connection with an investigation into his alleged ties with the PKK, which is listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the United States and the European Union.

The Interior Ministry said Akış was actively involved in high-ranking positions within the PKK's structure.

"In this context, I wholeheartedly congratulate our Interior Minister [Ali Yerlikaya] and his colleagues," Bahçeli said.

"Nominating a terrorist as a candidate is, first of all, an attempt to threaten democracy, to go behind his back with the intention of rendering the law dysfunctional and to prepare to pit the state against the local people."

Akış garnered nearly 49 percent of the vote in the March 31 polls. Following his dismissal, Hakkari Governor Ali Çelik was appointed as the acting mayor.

Bahçeli also criticized parties opposing the appointment of trustees, particularly targeting the CHP.

"[They] are obliged to first clarify how they view the separatist terrorist organization PKK and how they approach its political apparatus DEM [Party]," he stated. "I would like to ask the CHP, what kind of issue do you expect us to be lenient?"

Later in the day, CHP leader Özgür Özel condemned the decision to remove Akış as "disrespecting the will of the people of Hakkari." He proposed that, instead of appointing a trustee, the city council should elect a new mayor to replace him.