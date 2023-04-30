Back-to-back LIV titles for Gooch

Back-to-back LIV titles for Gooch

SINGAPORE
Back-to-back LIV titles for Gooch

Talor Gooch became the first golfer to win back-to-back LIV titles after he defeated Spain’s Sergio Garcia in the first playoff hole at the LIV Singapore competition on Sunday.

Gooch pocketed $4 million for the victory in the city-state, the same amount he won in his breakthrough in Adelaide last week.

The 31-year-old American had more reason to smile as his team RangeGoats cashed in $3 million for winning the team event.

Bankrolled by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, LIV split the sport last year by luring away top stars from the U.S. PGA Tour and DP World Tour (formerly the European Tour) with lucrative contracts.

LIV has been accused of “sportswashing,” using sport to deflect away from Saudi Arabia’s dismal human rights record, including the brutal killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018.

Having played just five events and winning twice at LIV this season, Gooch now leads the individual money ranking with $8,937,000 in total earnings so far.

Gooch and Garcia finished regulation play in 17-under-par 196 after completing 54 holes, a move away from the traditional 72-hole stroke play format.

Gooch then outplayed the Spaniard with a birdie on the playoff 18th hole to spark scenes of wild celebrations at the Sentosa Golf Club.

As a promising young golfer with one PGA Tour victory from the RSM Classic in 2021, Gooch was among several golfers that have been lured away from the PGA TOUR with promises of record cash.

Sports,

TÜRKIYE President Erdoğan calls on quake-survivors to not give into pessimism

President Erdoğan calls on quake-survivors to not give into pessimism
LATEST NEWS

  1. President Erdoğan calls on quake-survivors to not give into pessimism

    President Erdoğan calls on quake-survivors to not give into pessimism

  2. Syrian regime close for cooperation with Türkiye: Defense Minister

    Syrian regime close for cooperation with Türkiye: Defense Minister

  3. Singapore ‘should avoid economic contraction’: PM

    Singapore ‘should avoid economic contraction’: PM

  4. France vows economic reforms to continue after debt downgrade

    France vows economic reforms to continue after debt downgrade

  5. Nuggets thrash Suns in conference semifinal opener

    Nuggets thrash Suns in conference semifinal opener
Recommended
Nuggets thrash Suns in conference semifinal opener

Nuggets thrash Suns in conference semifinal opener
Toulouse demolishes Nantes to win French Cup

Toulouse demolishes Nantes to win French Cup
Barça thrashes Betis to stay ahead of Madrid

Barça thrashes Betis to stay ahead of Madrid
Turkish wrestler becomes world champion for 12th time

Turkish wrestler becomes world champion for 12th time
Dortmund beat Frankfurt to go top after Bayern ‘knockout’

Dortmund beat Frankfurt to go top after Bayern ‘knockout’
Djokovic to miss Madrid Open along with Nadal

Djokovic to miss Madrid Open along with Nadal
WORLD Israelis protest reforms ahead of new parliament session

Israelis protest reforms ahead of new parliament session

The latest protest against the Israeli government's controversial judicial reform plans packed central Tel Aviv on Saturday, as divisions persist before lawmakers return to parliament.

ECONOMY Singapore ‘should avoid economic contraction’: PM

Singapore ‘should avoid economic contraction’: PM

Singapore is expected to post slower economic growth this year but it “should avoid an outright contraction”, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said Sunday.

SPORTS Nuggets thrash Suns in conference semifinal opener

Nuggets thrash Suns in conference semifinal opener

The Denver Nuggets, fueled by 34 points from Jamal Murray, dominated Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns 125-107 on April 29 in game one of their NBA Western Conference semifinal series.