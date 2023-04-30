Back-to-back LIV titles for Gooch

SINGAPORE

Talor Gooch became the first golfer to win back-to-back LIV titles after he defeated Spain’s Sergio Garcia in the first playoff hole at the LIV Singapore competition on Sunday.

Gooch pocketed $4 million for the victory in the city-state, the same amount he won in his breakthrough in Adelaide last week.

The 31-year-old American had more reason to smile as his team RangeGoats cashed in $3 million for winning the team event.

Bankrolled by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, LIV split the sport last year by luring away top stars from the U.S. PGA Tour and DP World Tour (formerly the European Tour) with lucrative contracts.

LIV has been accused of “sportswashing,” using sport to deflect away from Saudi Arabia’s dismal human rights record, including the brutal killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018.

Having played just five events and winning twice at LIV this season, Gooch now leads the individual money ranking with $8,937,000 in total earnings so far.

Gooch and Garcia finished regulation play in 17-under-par 196 after completing 54 holes, a move away from the traditional 72-hole stroke play format.

Gooch then outplayed the Spaniard with a birdie on the playoff 18th hole to spark scenes of wild celebrations at the Sentosa Golf Club.

As a promising young golfer with one PGA Tour victory from the RSM Classic in 2021, Gooch was among several golfers that have been lured away from the PGA TOUR with promises of record cash.