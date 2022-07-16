Baby Yoda completely stolen from ‘Gremlins,’ says director Joe Dante

  • July 16 2022 07:00:00

Baby Yoda completely stolen from ‘Gremlins,’ says director Joe Dante

LOS ANGELES
Baby Yoda completely stolen from ‘Gremlins,’ says director Joe Dante

A beef is brewing between Baby Yoda and the Gremlins. Filmmaker Joe Dante, who popularized the Gremlins with his 1984 horror-comedy and its 1990 sequel, recently told the San Francisco Chronicle that Baby Yoda is nothing but a shameless rip-off of the eponymous creatures, particularly the lead Gremlin named Gizmo, Variety has reported.

“I think the longevity of [the film] is really key to this one character [Gizmo], who is essentially like a baby,” Dante told the publication. “Which brings me, of course, to the subject of Baby Yoda, who is completely stolen and is just out-and-out copied. Shamelessly, I would think.”

Baby Yoda debuted in the pilot episode of Disney and Lucasfilm’s “Star Wars” streaming series “The Mandalorian.” The adorable creature’s presence helped the show break the pop culture zeitgeist over its first two seasons, the second of which revealed that Grogu is the real name of Baby Yoda.

The “Gremlins” franchise is returning this fall thanks to the HBO Max animated series “Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai,” which Dante served as a consultant on. The series features a voice cast that includes “The Mandalorian” star Ming-Na Wen (‘The Book of Boba Fett’), BD Wong and James Hong. Even with “Gremlins” coming to television, Dante maintains that the franchise became so popular because of the theatrical experience.

“Whenever I host a screening of either of these pictures, I always ask when I introduce it, ‘Raise your hand — how many people haven’t seen these movies?’ There’s always about a third of the audience, usually young, who haven’t seen the movies,” Dante said. “They’re somewhat different than the run-of-the-mill movie. They’re offbeat in a way that I think is one of the reasons that they’re still popular.”

“The people in my generation who loved movies love them because they saw them with an audience,” the filmmaker added. “I’ve seen these pictures over the years many times all over the world, and they always play well in a crowded theater.”

Baby Yoda will return in “The Mandalorian“ Season 3, although Disney+ has yet to announce a release date.

ARTS & LIFE Court documents in Polanski criminal case ordered released

Court documents in Polanski criminal case ordered released
MOST POPULAR

  1. Karahantepe on way to be new face of Turkey

    Karahantepe on way to be new face of Turkey

  2. Man City star Gündoğan weds in Turkish hometown

    Man City star Gündoğan weds in Turkish hometown

  3. Are we going forward or backward?

    Are we going forward or backward?

  4. Zaatari talks about archive

    Zaatari talks about archive

  5. Ball once again in president’s court

    Ball once again in president’s court
Recommended
Istanbul Opera Festival kicks off

Istanbul Opera Festival kicks off
Court documents in Polanski criminal case ordered released

Court documents in Polanski criminal case ordered released
Sam Taylor-Johnson to direct Amy Winehouse biopic

Sam Taylor-Johnson to direct Amy Winehouse biopic
Judge rejects Amber Heard’s request to set aside Depp win

Judge rejects Amber Heard’s request to set aside Depp win
Must-see sarcophagi in Turkish museums

Must-see sarcophagi in Turkish museums
Van Gogh self-portrait found hidden behind another painting

Van Gogh self-portrait found hidden behind another painting
WORLD Ivana Trump, first wife of former president, dies at 73

Ivana Trump, first wife of former president, dies at 73

Ivana Trump, a skier-turned-businesswoman who formed half of a publicity power couple in the 1980s as the first wife of former President Donald Trump and mother of his oldest children, has died in New York City, her family announced Thursday. She was 73.

ECONOMY BofA fined $225 mn for ‘botching’ COVID aid payments

BofA fined $225 mn for ‘botching’ COVID aid payments

Two U.S. agencies fined Bank of America a total of $225 million on charges it wrongfully froze unemployment and other public benefit programs at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

SPORTS Mesut Özil signs for Turkish club Başakşehir

Mesut Özil signs for Turkish club Başakşehir

Former Real Madrid and Arsenal midfielder Mesut Özil signed with Istanbul Başakşehir on July 14 after leaving fellow Turkish club Fenerbahçe.