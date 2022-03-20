Baby seats reduce fatal injury risk with high percent, says expert

  • March 20 2022 07:00:00

ISTANBUL
A baby car seat can reduce the risk of serious and fatal accidental injuries by 71 percent among infants up to 12 months old and by 54 percent among children between the age of 4 and 7, an expert has said.

Advising all parents to seat their babies in a baby car chair without considering whether travel distance is short or long, Kasım Yiğit, a member of the Baby Maternity Product Manufacturer, Importer and Retailer Association (BAGİDER), listed the global statistics regarding the baby car seats.

“In traffic accidents, every 15 out of 100 people who get injured are infants and children,” he said. “Unfortunately, some 30 percent of those who get injured or die in traffic accidents in Turkey are children up to 14 years old.”

“At all times, all parents should seat their children on a baby car chair,” the expert underlined.

According to the law, children up to 12 years old should be seated in a baby car chair.

The selling price of baby car seats in the country starts from 700 Turkish Liras ($47.5).

The fine for not obeying the rule of seating an infant in a baby car seat while traveling is 144 liras ($9.7).

Assailant with bear spray attacks Canada mosque
