Azerbaijani president to visit Türkiye to meet Erdoğan

ANKARA
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on Wednesday will pay a visit to the Turkish capital Ankara to meet President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, according to Türkiye’s communications director.

At Erdoğan's invitation, the leaders will meet at the Presidential Complex, Fahrettin Altun announced on X on Tuesday.

They are expected to discuss steps to further strengthen the “brotherly ties” between Ankara and Baku, as well as regional and global developments.

"On the occasion of the visit, a live connection will be carried out for the opening ceremony of the Igdir-Nakhchivan Natural Gas Pipeline, which was jointly initiated by President Erdoğan and Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev on Sep. 25, 2023,” Altun added.

Igdir-Nakhchivan is a new 85-kilometer (53-mile) gas pipeline that will run from Türkiye's eastern province of Igdir to Sederek in western Azerbaijan, with an annual capacity of 500 million cubic meters.

 

