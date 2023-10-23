Azerbaijan holds joint drills with Türkiye after Karabakh retake

Azerbaijan holds joint drills with Türkiye after Karabakh retake

BAKU – Agence France-Presse
Azerbaijan holds joint drills with Türkiye after Karabakh retake

Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry has said it begun joint drills with Türkiye near the border with Armenia, weeks after Baku recaptured Nagorno-Karabakh from Armenian separatists.

The ministry said "up to 3,000" troops would take part in the tactical drills held in capital Baku, the Nakhchivan exclave between Iran and Armenia, as well as territories retaken from Armenian separatists.

The exercises, dubbed "Mustafa Kemal Atatürk 2023," involve dozens of artillery weapons and aviation. Baku said they were aimed at "ensuring combat interoperability" between the allies.

The drills came as Azerbaijan, Armenia, Türkiye, Iran and Russia were set to send their foreign ministers to hold talks in Tehran in a diplomatic format initiated by Moscow in 2020 — after Baku and Yerevan went to war over Karabakh.

The talks are seen as Moscow's attempt to reduce growing Western influence in the region. Russia, which has traditionally mediated the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan, has seen its role diminished since being focused on its invasion of Ukraine.

Azerbaijan's Armenian-populated enclave of Karabakh was at the center of two wars between the Caucasus arch-foe neighbors — in 2020 and in the 1990s.

On Sept. 19, Azerbaijan launched a lightning offensive against Armenian separatist forces. After less than a day of fighting, separatist authorities agreed to lay down arms and reintegrate with Azerbaijan.

Almost all of Nagorno-Karabakh's ethnic Armenian population, some 100,000 people, left for Armenia after the offensive.

Drill,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye sends another aid plane to Palestine, lines up 3 more

Türkiye sends another aid plane to Palestine, lines up 3 more
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye sends another aid plane to Palestine, lines up 3 more

    Türkiye sends another aid plane to Palestine, lines up 3 more

  2. Astonishing Antalya

    Astonishing Antalya

  3. Türkiye gears up for centennial celebrations

    Türkiye gears up for centennial celebrations

  4. Azerbaijan holds joint drills with Türkiye after Karabakh retake

    Azerbaijan holds joint drills with Türkiye after Karabakh retake

  5. Sunak nears first anniversary as UK PM with little to celebrate

    Sunak nears first anniversary as UK PM with little to celebrate
Recommended
Türkiye sends another aid plane to Palestine, lines up 3 more

Türkiye sends another aid plane to Palestine, lines up 3 more
Türkiye gears up for centennial celebrations

Türkiye gears up for centennial celebrations
Medusa Mosaic to be shielded for winter protection

Medusa Mosaic to be shielded for winter protection
Manavgat reforestation efforts ‘lack measure for next fires’

Manavgat reforestation efforts ‘lack measure for next fires’
Influencer allegedly defrauds over 80 people, flees abroad

Influencer allegedly defrauds over 80 people, flees abroad
Türkiye to take part in new Ukraine peace talks: Zelensky

Türkiye to take part in new Ukraine peace talks: Zelensky
WORLD Sunak nears first anniversary as UK PM with little to celebrate

Sunak nears first anniversary as UK PM with little to celebrate

A first anniversary in office is normally a moment for a leader to celebrate, but Britain's Rishi Sunak hits the milestone this week with a mountain to climb to retain power in a general election expected next year.
ECONOMY Roche to pay $7.1 bn for Telavant Holdings

Roche to pay $7.1 bn for Telavant Holdings

Swiss pharmaceutical group Roche said Monday it will pay $7.1 billion to buy Telavant Holdings, a group developing new treatments for inflammatory bowel diseases.
SPORTS Man Utd say big goodbye to Bobby Charlton with win

Man Utd say 'big goodbye' to Bobby Charlton with win

Manchester United beat Sheffield United 2-1 on Oct. 21 night on an emotionally charged evening as the Premier League giant said a "big goodbye" to club great Bobby Charlton, who died earlier in the day.