Automotive production increases 3 pct in April

ANKARA

Turkey’s vehicle production exhibited an annual increase of 3.2 percent in April to 107,000 units, data from the Automotive Manufacturers’ Association (OSD) have shown.

Local automakers manufactured 62,800 passenger cars, which marked a 15.9 percent decline from a year ago. Passenger car production also fell compared to March, when the industry’s output was 68,200 in this segment.

In the month, Turkey’s total imports were down 7.4 percent to 33,600 vehicles, with passenger car imports falling by 7 percent to 26,700 units.

The association also reported that passenger car sales fell by 5.8 percent in April on an annual basis to around 45,600 units. Total vehicle sales were down 3.1 percent to some 63,000. In March, a total of 68,200 vehicles, including 50,200 passenger cars, were sold on the local market.

Commercial vehicle production, however, rose by 52 percent to 44,300 units in April.

The automotive industry shipped 76,200 vehicles to foreign markets in April, down from 78,100 vehicles it delivered in the same month of 2021. Passenger car exports dropped 23.7 percent on an annual basis to 43,200 units.

The industry’s overall export revenues amounted to $2.78 billion, rising 9.6 percent, but revenues from passenger car exports plunged 11.3 percent to $789 million.

From January to April, the automotive sector produced a total of 410,000 vehicles, down from 450,000 units manufactured in the same period of 2021. Passenger car production fell by 20 percent to 229,000 units, but commercial vehicle output rose by 11 percent to 181,000.

The market shrank 18 percent in the first four months of the year, when some 223,000 vehicles were sold. Passenger car sales dropped nearly 21 percent to 162,000 units.

The sector generated $10.3 billion in export revenues, down 0.2 percent, while passenger car exports declined 19 percent to $2.9 billion.