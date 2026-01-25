Automotive industry aims for $43 billion in exports in 2026

ISTANBUL

Türkiye’s automotive sector, which reached a record $41.5 billion in exports in 2025, has set its sights on achieving $43 billion in exports in 2026, says Baran Çelik, chairman of the Uludağ Automotive Industry Exporters’ Association.

He emphasized that despite global economic uncertainties, fluctuating demand and rising costs, the industry managed to close 2025 on a strong note.

Çelik recalled that the initial export target for 2025 had been set at $39 billion, later revised to $40 billion, yet the sector surpassed expectations by ending the year with $41.5 billion. He attributed this success to the diversity of production within Türkiye’s automotive industry, highlighting the strength of the main industry in commercial vehicles and the growing capabilities of the supply industry, particularly in the aftermarket segment.

He noted that the automotive sector continues to outperform many other industries, with monthly export volumes exceeding the annual exports of several sectors. “We have been champions in exports for 19 of the last 20 years. In 2025, we reached our 19th leadership position, and we expect to maintain this leadership in 2026 as well. The 2026 target of $43 billion represents a cautious growth of around 4 percent compared to 2025,” he said.

Çelik pointed out that the industry is composed of five major sub-sectors: supply industry, passenger cars, motor vehicles for goods transport, buses-minibuses-midibuses and trucks.

“Among these, the supply industry remains the largest. In 2025, the supply industry grew by 6 percent, while passenger cars recorded 4 percent growth. Investments in motor vehicles for goods transport have been particularly critical, with double-digit growth in recent years,” he said.

Türkiye has become a leading producer in the light commercial vehicle segment in Europe, ranking first or second depending on the year, according to Çelik.

Growth reached 28 percent in this segment, 30 percent in buses and minibuses and 54 percent in trucks.

“Overall, the automotive industry achieved 11.6 percent growth in 2025, marking the highest annual sectoral export figure,” he said.

Highlighting the transformation of the supply industry, Çelik stressed that it is no longer limited to producing parts but now engages in research and development, design and all stages of innovation.

In Türkiye, thousands of exporters are active in this field, and many of them are highly competitive in global markets, according to Çelik.

“Over the past three to four years, the supply industry has consistently accounted for around 40 percent of automotive exports. Its export volume alone surpasses the total exports of many other sectors. The supply industry has become a powerful force, and it must continue to sustain this strength in the long term,” he concluded.