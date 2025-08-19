Automotive exports on track top $40 billion this year: Minister

Automotive exports on track top $40 billion this year: Minister

ISTANBUL
Automotive exports on track top $40 billion this year: Minister

The Turkish automotive sector’s export is likely to surpass $40 billion this year, according to Trade Minister Ömer Bolat.

The automotive sector, which has maintained its leading position in exports for the past 15 years, achieved $37.2 billion in exports last year, Bolat noted at an event where he met with representatives of the sector.

Export revenues of the automotive sector increased by 13.6 percent year-on-year to reach $23.45 million in the January-July period, with passenger car exports rising more than 10 percent annually to $12 billion.

“If this momentum continues, achieving $41 billion in annual exports appears well within reach,” Bolat said.

Bolat highlighted that out of last year’s $37 billion in automotive exports, $16 billion came from the supply industry.

“When the contribution of domestic suppliers to the vehicles sold by main manufacturers is included, the supply industry accounts for $24 billion. This means that roughly two-thirds of the $37 billion is your achievement,” he said, addressing suppliers.

Today, with an annual production of 1.47 million vehicles, Türkiye ranks as the 13th largest automotive producer in the world and fourth in Europe, according to Bolat.

Including auto manufacturers, suppliers, spare part producers, service providers and mechanics, the total number of people working in the automotive industry exceeds one million, he said.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Baykar’s Selçuk Bayraktar tops list of Türkiye’s highest taxpayers in 2024

Baykar’s Selçuk Bayraktar tops list of Türkiye’s highest taxpayers in 2024
LATEST NEWS

  1. Baykar’s Selçuk Bayraktar tops list of Türkiye’s highest taxpayers in 2024

    Baykar’s Selçuk Bayraktar tops list of Türkiye’s highest taxpayers in 2024

  2. Israel to call up 60,000 reservists for controversial Gaza City plan

    Israel to call up 60,000 reservists for controversial Gaza City plan

  3. Portugal wildfires claim third victim: Officials

    Portugal wildfires claim third victim: Officials

  4. Afghanistan bus crash kills at least 78

    Afghanistan bus crash kills at least 78

  5. Turkmenistan bids to go tobacco-free in 2025

    Turkmenistan bids to go tobacco-free in 2025
Recommended
Number of electric cars surges to nearly 290,000

Number of electric cars surges to nearly 290,000
US agrees to talks with Brazilian WTO delegates on tariffs

US agrees to talks with Brazilian WTO delegates on tariffs
US seeks equity stake in Intel in return for funding

US seeks equity stake in Intel in return for funding
Türkiye surpasses global average in mobile internet use

Türkiye surpasses global average in mobile internet use
Turkish Airlines offer to buy stake in Air Europa accepted

Turkish Airlines' offer to buy stake in Air Europa accepted
Japan exports fall most in 4 years as Trump tariffs bite

Japan exports fall most in 4 years as Trump tariffs bite
India celebrates clean energy milestone but coal still king

India celebrates clean energy milestone but coal still king
WORLD Israel to call up 60,000 reservists for controversial Gaza City plan

Israel to call up 60,000 reservists for controversial Gaza City plan

Israel is preparing to mobilize around 60,000 reservists for an upcoming offensive in Gaza City, as Defense Minister Israel Katz on Aug. 20 approved military’s operational plans for the conquest of Gaza City, according to sources.
ECONOMY Number of electric cars surges to nearly 290,000

Number of electric cars surges to nearly 290,000

The number of electric vehicles (EVs) on Turkish roads jumped 120.6 percent from a year earlier to 289,457 units at the end of July, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).  
SPORTS Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has completed his permanent move to Turkish champion Galatasaray in a 75 million euro ($87.5 million) four-year deal, becoming the most expensive player ever for the club and Turkish football.  
﻿