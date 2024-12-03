Auto sales surpass 1 million units in January-November

ANKARA

Türkiye’s auto market contracted by 0.5 percent annually in January-November with 1.07 million passenger cars and light commercial vehicles sold.

Passenger car sales increased by 0.5 percent year-on-year to 845,530 units, while the sales of light commercial vehicles declined 4.4 percent to 222,730 units, according to data from the Automotive Distributors’ and Mobility Association (ODMD).

Last year, 1.23 million vehicles were sold in Türkiye, surging more than 57 percent from 2022.

In November alone, 121,094 vehicles were sold, pointing to a 5.3 percent year-on-year increase. On an annual basis, the auto market contracted 9.4 percent in September and 4 percent in October.

Passenger car sales exhibited an annual increase of 3.5 percent to 94,595 units. Light commercial vehicle sales rose by 12.2 percent to 26,499.

Last month, Türkiye’s EV market expanded by 20.8 percent from a year ago with EV sales at 13,554 units, accounting for 14.3 percent of all vehicle sales.

In the first 11 months of 2024, EV sales in the country surged 38.6 percent year-on-year to 83,298.

Domestic brand Togg was the market leader in the EV market, delivering 24,361 vehicles, while U.S. electric carmaker Tesla sold 9,227 units in Türkiye in January-November.