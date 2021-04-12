Auto production tops 212,000 in Jan-Feb

ISTANBUL

Automotive production in Turkey, including light commercial vehicles, tractors, and automobiles, totaled 211,877 million units in the first quarter of 2021, a sectoral report revealed on April 12.

The Automotive Manufacturers Association said that in January-March, the figure had slipped by 10% from a year ago.

Passenger car production fell by 16% - faster than overall production - to 136,882 in the same period.

The capacity utilization rate in the sector was 70.1% from January to March.

On the sales side, the auto market, including light trucks and other vehicles, expanded by 57% compared to the same period last year, reaching 156,464 units in the first two months of 2021.

Automotive industry exports slipped 8% to $2.7 billion during the same period, with 155,457 vehicles sold.