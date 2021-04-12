Auto production tops 212,000 in Jan-Feb

  • April 12 2021 12:18:52

Auto production tops 212,000 in Jan-Feb

ISTANBUL
Auto production tops 212,000 in Jan-Feb

Automotive production in Turkey, including light commercial vehicles, tractors, and automobiles, totaled 211,877 million units in the first quarter of 2021, a sectoral report revealed on April 12. 

The Automotive Manufacturers Association said that in January-March, the figure had slipped by 10% from a year ago.

Passenger car production fell by 16% - faster than overall production - to 136,882 in the same period.

The capacity utilization rate in the sector was 70.1% from January to March.

On the sales side, the auto market, including light trucks and other vehicles, expanded by 57% compared to the same period last year, reaching 156,464 units in the first two months of 2021.

Automotive industry exports slipped 8% to $2.7 billion during the same period, with 155,457 vehicles sold.

Economy, statistics, truck ,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Government weighing stricter measures during Ramadan

    Government weighing stricter measures during Ramadan

  2. Turkey to take critical decisions concerning COVID-19 pandemic

    Turkey to take critical decisions concerning COVID-19 pandemic

  3. First int’l flight of this year brings Russians to airport in Milas

    First int’l flight of this year brings Russians to airport in Milas

  4. Erdoğan slams rise in cultural racism in Europe

    Erdoğan slams rise in cultural racism in Europe

  5. Coronavirus death toll reaches 33,939 as daily cases hit 50,678

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 33,939 as daily cases hit 50,678
Recommended
Unemployment rate at 13.4 pct in February

Unemployment rate at 13.4 pct in February

Turkeys current account posts $2.6 bln gap in February

Turkey's current account posts $2.6 bln gap in February
First int’l flight of this year brings Russians to airport in Milas

First int’l flight of this year brings Russians to airport in Milas
Bodrum expects threefold Russian, Ukrainian tourists

Bodrum expects threefold Russian, Ukrainian tourists

Turkey to build 500 buildings in Ukraine: Minister

Turkey to build 500 buildings in Ukraine: Minister
Financial support to cover more workers in eatery sector

Financial support to cover more workers in eatery sector
WORLD Vanuatu’s Prince Philip worshippers say his spirit lives on

Vanuatu’s Prince Philip worshippers say his spirit lives on

The chief of a remote Pacific village which worshipped Prince Philip with religious fervour said on April 12  it was too early to know whether the British royal’s descendants will receive similar deification.
ECONOMY Auto production tops 212,000 in Jan-Feb

Auto production tops 212,000 in Jan-Feb

Automotive production in Turkey, including light commercial vehicles, tractors, and automobiles, totaled 211,877 million units in the first quarter of 2021, a sectoral report revealed on April 12. 
SPORTS Beşiktaş win critical league match but lose Cenk Tosun

Beşiktaş win critical league match but lose Cenk Tosun

Turkish Süper Lig club Beşiktaş earned a crucial 4-2 victory against Büyükşehir Belediye Erzurumspor on April 11 to extend their lead at the top of the league.