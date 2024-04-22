Auto production declines 4 percent in March

Auto production declines 4 percent in March

ISTANBUL
Auto production declines 4 percent in March

Turkish carmakers produced a total of 136,611 vehicles in March, marking a 4.3 percent decline from the same month of 2022, the data from the Automotive Manufacturers’ Association (OSD) have shown.

Passenger car production ticked down 0.4 percent year-on-year last month to 87,260 units.

The total auto market expanded by 4.2 percent annually as more than 114,000 vehicles were sold in the country in March, with passenger car sales rising 9.9 percent to 87,071.

Imports of passenger cars soared 20 percent in March from a year ago to 61,466 units, according to the OSD data.

Auto sales are expected to slow to around 80,000 units in April due to the long Eid holiday and the local elections, according to the representatives of the industry.

Despite high prices and problems with accessing loans, demand for brand-new cars remains strong, said Zafer Başar, the general manager of Yüce Auto Skoda.

“Normally, under such circumstances, sales should have declined sharply. The reason why sales are not dropping is that people who cannot afford a house are buying vehicles, fearing that prices will go higher in coming months,” Başar suggested.

He noted that some 85 percent of car buyers are those who already own one.

Data from OSD showed that passenger car sales increased by 33 percent in the first three months of 2024 from a year earlier to 233,389 units, with total vehicle sales rising 24 percent to around 308,000.

The auto industry’s production rose 2.9 percent to 377,000, while passenger car output was up 7.3 percent to 238,000.

Car imports surged 41 percent year-on-year in January-March to some 160,000.

The industry’s export revenues exceeded $9.2 billion in the first quarter, rising 4.6 percent annually, but passenger car exports fell 4.2 percent to $2.47 billion, according to the OSD data.

Turkey, declines,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye, US discuss counterterrorism efforts amid YPG row

Türkiye, US discuss counterterrorism efforts amid YPG row
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye, US discuss counterterrorism efforts amid YPG row

    Türkiye, US discuss counterterrorism efforts amid YPG row

  2. Israel army says military intelligence chief resigns

    Israel army says military intelligence chief resigns

  3. West Bank camp mourns Palestinians killed in Israeli raid

    West Bank camp mourns Palestinians killed in Israeli raid

  4. Türkiye prepared to combat wildfires ahead of summer

    Türkiye prepared to combat wildfires ahead of summer

  5. North Korea fires salvo of short-range ballistic missiles

    North Korea fires salvo of short-range ballistic missiles
Recommended
Malaysia to build massive chip design park: PM

Malaysia to build massive chip design park: PM
Consumer confidence improves in April

Consumer confidence improves in April
Worlds largest private firms ‘fail to set climate targets’

World's largest private firms ‘fail to set climate targets’
Markets keep close eye on US inflation data and earnings

Markets keep close eye on US inflation data and earnings
Türkiye among world’s top military spenders, shows report

Türkiye among world’s top military spenders, shows report
Türkiye eyes $110 billion in services exports this year

Türkiye eyes $110 billion in services exports this year
WORLD Israel army says military intelligence chief resigns

Israel army says military intelligence chief resigns

The Israeli military said on Monday the chief of its intelligence directorate has resigned after taking responsibility for failures leading to the unprecedented Oct. 7 attack by Hamas.
ECONOMY Malaysia to build massive chip design park: PM

Malaysia to build massive chip design park: PM

Malaysia's leader on Monday announced plans to build a massive semiconductor design park, aiming to boost the Southeast Asian nation's role in the global chip industry.
SPORTS Tour of Türkiye embarks on 8-stage journey

Tour of Türkiye embarks on 8-stage journey

The 59th Presidential Cycling Tour of Türkiye (TUR) kicks off on April 21 in the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya with the participation of 25 professional cycling teams.
﻿