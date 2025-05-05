Auto market expands 39 pct in April to over 105,000 units

ISTANBUL

The Turkish auto market expanded by 38.8 percent in April from a year ago, after growing 6.4 percent annually in the previous month.

A total of 105,352 passenger cars and light commercial vehicles were sold in the market, according to data from the Automotive Distributors’ and Mobility Association (ODMD) on May 5.

Passenger car sales, which rose 5.5 percent in March, surged 39 percent year-on-year in April to 85,411 units, while the annual increase in the sales of light commercial vehicles was 37.8 percent to nearly 20,000 units.

Last month alone, 13,262 electric vehicles (EVs) were sold in Türkiye, marking a 102.6 percent increase from a year ago, with EVs capturing a 15.5 percent share in the market, up from 10.7 percent in April 2024.

Hybrid car sales soared 134 percent to 25,113 units, according to ODMD data.

In the first four months of 2025, EV sales rose by 85.5 percent year-on-year to 42,856 units. The share of EVs in the market was 13.9 percent in January-April, against 7.8 percent a year earlier.

Local EV brand Togg delivered a total of 10,325 cars in January-April, while U.S. carmaker Tesla sold 3,540 vehicles in the local market. Chinese BYD’s sales amounted to 13,608 units.

In January-April, the Turkish auto market expanded by 2.7 percent compared to the same period of last year to 381,636, with passenger car sales increasing 4.9 percent year-on-year to 309,204, the association said.