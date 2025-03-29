Authorized real estate offices to receive 'E' signs

ANKARA

As part of the efforts to institutionalize the real estate sector, authorized offices will showcase a new sign featuring the letter "E" for real estate agents, with Ankara selected as the pilot city for this initiative.

The implementation of this change will start right after the upcoming Eid al-Fitr holiday, according to the All Real Estate Consultants Association (TEDB).

TEDB head Hakan Akçam stated that the sign will include the real estate trading authorization number in the bottom corner and a QR code that provides information about the real estate consultant. By scanning the QR code, citizens will be directed to the Trade Ministry's website to access detailed information about the agent.

He added that only authorized real estate consultants, who have received a real estate trade authorization from the Trade Ministry, will be required to display the sign at their office entrance. The sign will feature a red border, a red house graphic, and a white "E" in the center.

After the initiative’s introduction in Ankara, they plan to expand the application across Türkiye, Akçam noted, adding that the ministry has been approached for support in making the sign mandatory.

The introduction of the "E" sign is also aimed at combating fraud within the sector. Akçam pointed out that many problems have been reported in real estate transactions and that this new system will help reduce illegal and problematic practices.

He also explained the process for obtaining a real estate trade authorization certificate. To apply, applicants must have at least six months of internship experience if they hold an associate's degree, bachelor's degree, or higher.