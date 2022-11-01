Authorities to hear retail and food companies’ defense in probe

ISTANBUL

Some 20 food companies and supermarket chains will present their verbal defense in December in a competition probe.

The Competition Board launched an investigation into companies operating in the fast-moving consumer goods industry to see if they engaged in actions that violate the competition law.

The regulator initiated a preliminary investigation after ruling that there are strong indications that some producers and suppliers indirectly helped supermarkets exchange crucial information regarding future prices and promotion companies, coordinated those efforts and helped retailers set prices.

The preliminary investigation took one year to complete. The companies under the spotlight initially included well-known brands such as Eti Gıda, Frito Lay Gıda, Kent Gıda, and GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare. But the scope of the probe was widened to include Coca-Cola and large supermarket chains such as Migros, Şok, A101, Carrefour and BİM.

Those companies under investigation will present their verbal defense on Dec. 6 and Dec. 7.

If the watchdog rules that the companies violated certain articles of the competition law, it may impose fines amounting to up to 10 percent of their turnover from the previous year.