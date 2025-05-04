Authorities tighten inspections of neonatal ICUs

ANKARA
The Health Ministry is preparing for tightened inspections of neonatal intensive care units across the country following a health care scandal involving the deaths of newborns for financial gain.

Ahmet Yağmur Baş, a member of the ministry's commission on the inspection and regulation of neonatal ICUs, said the initiative began as a pilot program in the southeastern city of Şanlıurfa and will soon be expanded nationwide.

“We are enhancing the inspections, and the results will be compared with patient clinical data and laboratory findings,” Baş told local media. The new inspection process aims to scrutinize the operations of neonatal ICUs more closely, ensuring they comply with rigorous standards.

The inspections will encompass not only private hospitals but also university and public medical facilities. Following thorough on-site assessments, recommendations will be provided.

“We plan to inspect not only the patient’s files but also doctor notes, nurse observations and the clinical condition of the infants,” Baş added.

This new scrutiny follows the revelation of the “newborn gang” scandal, which involved the deaths of several infants who were unnecessarily kept in ICUs in order to exploit the country’s social security system. As a result, the ministry revoked the licenses of several private health institutions.

At least 12 newborns have died due to infections in these units, with several surviving infants suffering from long-term disabilities, reports said.

 

Syrian forces deploy in Druze-majority areas
