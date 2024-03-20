Authorities raid illegal endangered animal museums in Istanbul

ISTANBUL

Turkish authorities raided two illegal animal museums in Istanbul, seizing taxidermy specimens of polar bears, crocodiles, lions, cheetahs and bison, among numerous other wildlife.

The operation, carried out by Istanbul's smuggling police, targeted the private collections allegedly belonging to Ali Haydar Üstay, who is accused of smuggling these animals into the country via his private plane.

Following intelligence indicating the existence of counterfeit animal museums, authorities launched an investigation. After monitoring Üstay's physical and online activities, investigators confirmed his involvement in operating the museums.

Subsequently, raids were conducted at the museum and Üstay's residence. A total of 405 taxidermy specimens were seized during the operation, including endangered species protected under the CITES Convention, such as polar bears, crocodiles, lions, cheetahs and bison.

Further scrutiny revealed that Üstay had hunted in 30 countries across six continents, bringing the illegally obtained animal trophies into Türkiye aboard his private aircraft. Details emerged that he had spent two months in Canada to hunt a polar bear and two weeks up a tree to hunt a striped deer.

Moreover, allegations surfaced that Üstay had shot and killed the last Anatolian tiger in Hakkari, Türkiye, displaying its skin in his museum.

Authorities assert that Üstay killed these animals solely for pleasure, showcasing them in his illegal museum. The market value of the seized animal specimens is estimated to be around 75 million Turkish Liras (2.3 million dollars).

Notably, the seized animals also included specimens of bison, gray wolves, lynxes, brown bears, crocodiles, lions, leopards, monkeys and even an intact mammoth tusk.