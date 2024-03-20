Authorities raid illegal endangered animal museums in Istanbul

Authorities raid illegal endangered animal museums in Istanbul

ISTANBUL
Authorities raid illegal endangered animal museums in Istanbul

Turkish authorities raided two illegal animal museums in Istanbul, seizing taxidermy specimens of polar bears, crocodiles, lions, cheetahs and bison, among numerous other wildlife.

The operation, carried out by Istanbul's smuggling police, targeted the private collections allegedly belonging to Ali Haydar Üstay, who is accused of smuggling these animals into the country via his private plane.

Following intelligence indicating the existence of counterfeit animal museums, authorities launched an investigation. After monitoring Üstay's physical and online activities, investigators confirmed his involvement in operating the museums.

Subsequently, raids were conducted at the museum and Üstay's residence. A total of 405 taxidermy specimens were seized during the operation, including endangered species protected under the CITES Convention, such as polar bears, crocodiles, lions, cheetahs and bison.

Further scrutiny revealed that Üstay had hunted in 30 countries across six continents, bringing the illegally obtained animal trophies into Türkiye aboard his private aircraft. Details emerged that he had spent two months in Canada to hunt a polar bear and two weeks up a tree to hunt a striped deer.

Moreover, allegations surfaced that Üstay had shot and killed the last Anatolian tiger in Hakkari, Türkiye, displaying its skin in his museum.

Authorities assert that Üstay killed these animals solely for pleasure, showcasing them in his illegal museum. The market value of the seized animal specimens is estimated to be around 75 million Turkish Liras (2.3 million dollars).

Notably, the seized animals also included specimens of bison, gray wolves, lynxes, brown bears, crocodiles, lions, leopards, monkeys and even an intact mammoth tusk.

Illegal,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Aselsan unveils Türkiye’s 1st domestic anti-submarine sonar

Aselsan unveils Türkiye’s 1st domestic anti-submarine sonar
LATEST NEWS

  1. Aselsan unveils Türkiye’s 1st domestic anti-submarine sonar

    Aselsan unveils Türkiye’s 1st domestic anti-submarine sonar

  2. VP Yılmaz: Inflation will decrease after June

    VP Yılmaz: Inflation will decrease after June

  3. Canada halting arms shipments to Israel: govt official

    Canada halting arms shipments to Israel: govt official

  4. EU strikes deal to cap Ukraine imports of poultry, corn, some grains

    EU strikes deal to cap Ukraine imports of poultry, corn, some grains

  5. Australia hosts China FM, sees 'stability' in ties

    Australia hosts China FM, sees 'stability' in ties
Recommended
Public regains access to Muğla beaches following lease cancellation

Public regains access to Muğla beaches following lease cancellation
Lake Burdurs shores welcome extreme sports enthusiasts

Lake Burdur's shores welcome extreme sports enthusiasts
Man sentenced to 20 years for deadly hit and run in Istanbul

Man sentenced to 20 years for deadly hit and run in Istanbul
75 detained at Nevruz event in Istanbul

75 detained at Nevruz event in Istanbul
‘Antiquities doctors’ restore over 1,000 artifacts in country’s east

‘Antiquities doctors’ restore over 1,000 artifacts in country’s east
Prominent journalist Ali Sirmen dies aged 84

Prominent journalist Ali Sirmen dies aged 84
WORLD Canada halting arms shipments to Israel: govt official

Canada halting arms shipments to Israel: govt official

Canada will halt all arms shipments to Israel, a government official told AFP on Tuesday, a decision that has drawn the ire of Israel as it faces growing international scrutiny over its war in the Gaza Strip.
ECONOMY VP Yılmaz: Inflation will decrease after June

VP Yılmaz: Inflation will decrease after June

Inflation in Türkiye was higher than expected in January and February due to various reasons, but will gradually lose momentum in March, according to Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe ‘considering’ withdrawal from Süper Lig

Fenerbahçe ‘considering’ withdrawal from Süper Lig

Fenerbahçe will consider withdrawing from the Turkish topflight after some of the club’s players were attacked by Trabzonspor fans following a road victory over the weekend, the Süper Lig club has said.
﻿