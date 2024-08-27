Authorities net over 300 suspects in nationwide drug raids

ANKARA

Authorities have detained 336 suspects in a sweeping operation targeting drug manufacturers across Türkiye, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said on Aug. 27.

The coordinated raids, which took place across 49 provinces, resulted in the seizure of 2.42 tons of drugs and around 890,000 pills.

Yerlikaya announced the details of the operation on X, highlighting that the crackdown also targeted local criminal organizations linked to drug dealers.

Major cities including Istanbul, Ankara and İzmir were focal points of the operations.

The operation involved over 2,000 personnel, supported by 10 aircraft and 39 sniffer dogs, under the direction of the narcotics police.

"I want our dear nation to know that we are determined to cleanse our country of drug dealers and street vendors," Yerlikaya said in his post.

The recent operations build on previous efforts to combat drug trafficking in the country. Last week, Yerlikaya reported that 63 suspects were apprehended and 1.52 tons of drugs were seized in similar raids targeting drug producers and sellers.

The extensive crackdown follows a series of operations conducted in the central city of Eskişehir, where 103 individuals were detained for selling drugs online and processing payments via cryptocurrency platforms.

Eskişehir police, extending their efforts to 10 other provinces, reported that 100 of those suspects were arrested.

Meanwhile, authorities in Istanbul targeted individuals involved in illegally selling drugs obtained from pharmaceutical warehouses within a state hospital and receiving payments through cryptocurrency platforms.

The raid, which spanned five additional provinces, led to the detention of 19 suspects, including two doctors.

Authorities discovered that the drugs were being sold illegally within the country and that Botox and filler products were being used in beauty centers.

Simultaneous raids in the provinces of Ankara, Adana, Kırklareli, Samsun and Kastamonu resulted in the detention of 18 suspects.

Further investigations led to the detention of another individual after searches at suspect addresses revealed over 1,500 botox and filler products, various medical supplies, 21 digital materials and documents related to drug exports abroad.

The suspects have been referred to the courthouse following their procedures at the police station.