Authorities nab 2 Turkish nationals accused of spying for Israeli intel

ISTANBUL
Türkiye’s National Intelligence Organization (MİT) has detained two Turkish citizens in Istanbul for operating on behalf of Israel’s intelligence service Mossad through front companies, security sources said on Feb. 6.

One of the suspects, Mehmet Budak Derya, a mining engineer, founded a trading company in 2005 and expanded business ties with multiple countries, a profile that later drew the attention of Israeli intelligence, according to intelligence assessments.

Derya was first approached in September 2012 by a man using the alias Ali Ahmed Yassin, who introduced himself as a company representative and proposed a business partnership.

MİT determined that during these meetings, Israeli intelligence officers discussed marble trade activities and instructed Derya to employ Veysel Kerimoğlu, a Turkish citizen of Palestinian origin.

Acting on Mossad’s direction, Derya hired Kerimoğlu and regularly reported their activities to Israeli handlers. Intelligence sources said the pair shared details of their commercial steps, contacts and movements with Mossad.

Through Kerimoğlu, Derya expanded trade in Middle Eastern countries and established social and business links with Palestinians opposed to Israel’s regional policies.

Information collected on these individuals was passed to Israeli intelligence. Derya also attempted to obtain entry permits to Gaza using commercial channels and transmitted photographs of warehouses there to Mossad.

In 2016, Kerimoğlu proposed entering the drone parts trade, a plan that was immediately conveyed to Israeli intelligence and supported with samples supplied by Mossad, according to the findings. The pair reportedly sought to sell drones to Mohamed Zouari, a Tunisian engineer assassinated by Israeli intelligence in 2016.

MİT said Derya maintained contact with multiple Mossad officers under various aliases in third-country meetings across Europe and underwent two polygraph tests, in 2016 and again in August 2024.

In January 2026, Derya allegedly discussed plans to establish a front company abroad to infiltrate international supply chains on behalf of Israeli intelligence. He was detained before the plan could be implemented.

The suspects were detained following a joint operation by MİT, the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office and the Istanbul Police Department.

Türkiye has intensified counter-espionage operations in recent years, detaining multiple individuals linked to Mossad activities in 2024 and 2025. In January, authorities also arrested six suspects, including an Iranian national, on charges of espionage on behalf of Iran.

