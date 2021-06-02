Authorities issue warning for sudden rains

ISTANBUL

The Turkish State Meteorological Service (TSMS) has declared a yellow warning for 13 provinces, including Istanbul and Ankara, for heavy rains expected for the next three days while stressing people to take precautions.

The temperatures are expected to drop by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius in areas with heavy rainfall, while temperature conditions in other regions are expected to stay steadier.

The rain was effective throughout Istanbul early on June 1, but the weather changed to partly cloudy and warm by noon.

Showers are expected to continue intermittently until early June 3 and will be effective in the districts on the central and the Asian side of the metropolis with a 16-million population.

Meteorologists also expect heavy rainfall and thunderstorms around the Central Black Sea region and surrounding areas of Sivas and Kayseri provinces.

“It is predicted that the expected precipitation will be strong locally in the vicinity of Sivas and on the north of Kayseri,” they said in a statement released by the TSMS.

Authorities warned people to be careful and cautious against adversities such as sudden floods, lightning, hail, strong winds and transportation disruptions during expected showers.