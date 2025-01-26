Authorities evaluate reopening railway border route with Syria

GAZİANTEP
Local authorities have initiated evaluative efforts regarding the potential reopening of the İslahiye Border Gate in the Turkish southeastern province of Gaziantep, a critical transit railway route connecting Türkiye to Syria.

The border gate was used to facilitate railway passage from İslahiye in southern Türkiye into Syria. However, the route was suspended following the outbreak of the Syrian civil war in 2011.

The railway line, traversing the İslahiye Border Gate, connected to the Meidan Ekbis Station in Syria, subsequently linking to major hubs such as Aleppo and Damascus.

Prominent figures, including ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) MP Abdulhamit Gül, Gaziantep Governor Kemal Çeber and Mayor Fatma Şahin, alongside several parliamentary representatives, have engaged in discussions with the Transport and Infrastructure Ministry regarding the gate’s prospective reopening.

“Previously, this route facilitated the export of 100 to 150 freight wagons, ensuring a steady flow of goods. However, the line ceased operations in 2011 due to the civil war,” stated İslahiye Mayor Kemal Vural, underscoring the commencement of local authorities' assessments.

"All requisite preparations are complete. I hope the line will be operational in the near future. The reactivation of the railway is of paramount importance for the region. We believe that extending the route from Damascus and Aleppo to Mersin would significantly enhance commercial and tourism prospects.”

