Authorities detain 13 in probe against Ankara Municipality

ANKARA

Authorities on Sept. 23 detained 13 people as part of a corruption investigation into concerts organized by the Ankara Municipality — the latest legal action on municipalities run by the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP).

A statement from the chief prosecutor’s office in Ankara said the suspects, including former municipal employees and owners of private event companies, were taken into custody on charges of abuse of public office and rigging of public tenders.

The investigation centers on 32 concerts held between 2021 and 2024, which allegedly resulted in 154.4 million Turkish Liras ($3.7 million) of financial losses, according to reports by the Interior Ministry, the Financial Crimes Investigation Board and the Court of Accounts, the statement said.

Municipalities led by the CHP have faced a series of corruption probes this year, the most high-profile being that of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu. The CHP's presidential candidate for the next elections, İmamoğlu was arrested and detained in March.

The party has rejected the allegations, describing the legal actions as politically motivated efforts. The government, meanwhile, insists that Türkiye's judiciary operates independently and that the investigations are solely focused on uncovering corruption.

The CHP achieved notable gains in last year’s local elections, holding onto major cities like Istanbul and Ankara, while also making significant advances in regions traditionally dominated by the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP).

Meanwhile, the mayor of the central city of Kırıkkale's Yahşihan district, Ahmet Sungur, and four other municipal officials were arrested as part of an investigation into alleged corruption.

Sungur, Deputy Mayor C.Y., former Deputy Mayor O.U., zoning director S.A. and former zoning director and businessman U.B. were taken into custody after police launched an operation against the Yahşihan Municipality on Sept. 19.

Two other suspects, municipal employee M.S. and businessman S.G.Ç., were released after questioning, while another employee, Y.N.Y., was freed on probation.

Following Sungur’s detention, the AKP announced it had referred him to its disciplinary board with a request for expulsion. Authorities said on Sept. 23 that the mayor was suspended.

Earlier this year, former Yahşihan Mayor Osman Türkyılmaz and four others were arrested in a separate probe by the prosecutor’s office in Kırıkkale.