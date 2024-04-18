Authorities capture 41 in crackdown on crime group

ANKARA
Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya has revealed the apprehension of 41 suspects in operations targeting an organized crime syndicate involved in illegal arms production and smuggling across 11 of the country's 81 provinces.

In a statement shared on his social media account, Yerlikaya disclosed that the operations led to the confiscation of 137 fully automatic long-barreled weapons and 340 gun parts.

The latest operation follows a previous announcement by the minister, wherein 268 individuals involved in drug trafficking were arrested across 41 provinces.

During the operations, law enforcement agencies seized a substantial quantity of illicit narcotics, totaling 856 kilograms, along with 795,000 narcotic pills. Among the provinces with notable seizures, Edirne stood out with the confiscation of 218 kilograms of skunk and 200,000 drug pills, leading to the arrest of five suspects.

Meanwhile, Istanbul witnessed significant seizures, including 175 kilograms of methamphetamine, 66 kilograms of Bonzai raw material, 10.6 kilograms of cocaine and over half a million narcotic pills. Thirteen suspects were apprehended in connection with these illegal activities.

