Author Paulo Coelho to make donation after deadly İzmir quake

ANKARA

Brazilian author Paulo Coelho has announced that he will make a donation to the Red Cross and Red Crescent (RCRC) for the deadly quake that hit Turkey’s İzmir province on Oct. 30.

“To my Turkish friends, all my solidarity. Next Monday I will make a donation via RCRC,” Coelho said in a tweet on Oct. 31.

Coelho also said that the RCRC will make the distribution of his donation among both Turkey and Greece, two countries that have been affected by the quake.

In his Twitter post, Coelho also cited a verse from the Muslim holy book Quran.

“So verily with the hardship there is relief, verily with the hardship there is relief – Quran Ch 94:5-6,” he said, citing the Ash-Sharh verse.

As of Nov. 2 morning, the death toll from the magnitude 6.6 earthquake in the Aegean region reached 83, with 962 injured.