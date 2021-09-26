Authentic Cuban restaurant opens in Istanbul

  • September 26 2021 10:20:00

Authentic Cuban restaurant opens in Istanbul

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
Authentic Cuban restaurant opens in Istanbul

Alamy Photo

A new spot for getting traditional Cuban eats opened on Sept. 25  in the Turkish metropolis of Istanbul, offering customers the experience of being in Havana without ever going to Cuba.

The opening of La Bodeguita del Medio features a wide array of traditional Cuban dance and music performances along with, of course, Cuban food.

From the restaurant’s name to decorations, food to the music, everything can be traced back to Cuban origins.

Istanbul offers cuisines from multiple countries, but now Cuba is among those nations.

Havana’s Ambassador to Ankara Luis Alberto Amoros Nunez told Anadolu Agency at the opening event that the "restaurant is a piece of Cuba in Istanbul." La Bodeguita Del Medio is the most emblematic Cuban restaurant, said Nunez.

“This restaurant in Cuba invented the mojito [a traditional Cuban cocktail],” he added, referring to its sister branch in the Cuban capital of Havana.

"This restaurant represents the most authentic Cuban cuisine, traditions and music,” he said.

Nunez pointed out that Cuba did not have such a place in Istanbul. "It is our most emblematic restaurant and a piece of this emblematic place in the middle of Istanbul."

"This is really nice and that will be very good for strengthening bilateral relations between Cuban people and Turkish people," said Nunez.

He said officials expect that the restaurant could build a bridge between Turkish and Cuban people as well as promote Cuban culture and people to Turks.

"People will find the most authentic Cuban cuisine here and will be very interesting to come and to get information of our traditions and music."

Nunez thanked the Turkish people for the love they have for Cuba and their "solidarity."

Noting that Cuba faces very tough sanctions by the U.S., he said: "We have always solidarity and friendship from Turkish people and they help us."

"I love Turkey and Turkish people a lot,” he added.

WORLD UK counts on vaccines, common sense to keep virus at bay

UK counts on vaccines, 'common sense' to keep virus at bay
MOST POPULAR

  1. British tourists flock to sunny Turkish resorts

    British tourists flock to sunny Turkish resorts

  2. Turkish Nobel laureate attends Teknofest in Istanbul

    Turkish Nobel laureate attends Teknofest in Istanbul

  3. Mafia groups threaten locals in Istanbul’s vivid neighborhood

    Mafia groups threaten locals in Istanbul’s vivid neighborhood

  4. Greece seeks cooperation with Turkey: PM Mitsotakis

    Greece seeks cooperation with Turkey: PM Mitsotakis

  5. Foreign envoys rate Turkish delicatessen at MasterChef

    Foreign envoys rate Turkish delicatessen at MasterChef
Recommended
Gucci launches Vault vintage site during Milan Fashion Week

Gucci launches Vault vintage site during Milan Fashion Week
Massively grateful Daniel Craig bids farewell to James Bond

'Massively grateful' Daniel Craig bids farewell to James Bond
Far-out fleet from Mad Max up for sale in Australia

Far-out fleet from Mad Max up for sale in Australia
Blue Moon, Chastain, among San Sebastian festival winners

'Blue Moon', Chastain, among San Sebastian festival winners
Lost Lycian artifacts to be exhibited underwater

Lost Lycian artifacts to be exhibited underwater
Stone Hills introduced in Şanlıurfa

Stone Hills introduced in Şanlıurfa
WORLD UK counts on vaccines, common sense to keep virus at bay

UK counts on vaccines, 'common sense' to keep virus at bay

Britons are encouraged these days, though in most cases not required, to wear face coverings in crowded indoor spaces. But Prime Minister Boris Johnson regularly appears in the packed, poorly ventilated House of Commons cheek-by-jowl with other maskless Conservative lawmakers.
ECONOMY Turkey to showcase Teknofest in other countries: Erdoğan

Turkey to showcase Teknofest in other countries: Erdoğan

Turkey will showcase its top-notch technology event Teknofest in other countries, the Turkish president said on Sept. 25.
SPORTS Adana Demirspor routs Gaziantep FK 4-0 in Turkish Süper Lig

Adana Demirspor routs Gaziantep FK 4-0 in Turkish Süper Lig

Adana Demirspor hammered Gaziantep FK 4-0 in a Turkish Süper Lig game on Sept. 25.