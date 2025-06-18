Australia sanctions Russia's oil tanker 'shadow fleet'

SYDNEY
Australia has for the first time imposed sanctions on Russia's "shadow fleet" of oil tankers, the government said Wednesday.

It targeted 60 vessels linked to the fleet, which has already been sanctioned by Australian partners including Britain, Canada and the European Union.

"Russia uses these vessels to circumvent international sanctions and sustain its illegal and immoral war against Ukraine," Australia's department of foreign affairs said in a statement.

"Operating under deceptive practices, including flag-hopping, disabling tracking systems, and operating with inadequate insurance, the shadow fleet enables the illicit trade of Russian oil and other sanctioned goods."

Australia has imposed more than 1,400 sanctions on Russia over the February 2022 invasion of Ukraine, which it has denounced as illegal and immoral.

Last month, Canberra condemned a "sham trial" in which a Russian-controlled court sentenced Australian Oscar Jenkins to 13 years in a penal colony after he was captured while fighting for Ukraine.

