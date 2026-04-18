Australia, Japan ink multibillion dollar warship deal

Australia, Japan ink multibillion dollar warship deal

MELBOURNE
Australia, Japan ink multibillion dollar warship deal

Australia's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defense Richard Marles (2nd R) and Japan's Defense Minister Koizumi Shinjiro (R) speak during a press conference after signing a contract for Japan to deliver the first three of Mogami-class warships, in Melbourne on April 18, 2026.

Japan agreed on April 18 on a deal to provide Australia's navy with the first of almost a dozen stealth frigates, part of a wider military build up by Canberra aimed at boosting its long-range firepower to deter China.

Under the deal announced last year and billed as one of Japan's biggest defense export deals since World War II, Australia will pay Au$10 billion ($6 billion) over the next 10 years to acquire the fleet of stealth frigates.

Japan's Defense Minister Koizumi Shinjiro attended the signing of the contract to deliver the first three of the ships, Australia's defense ministry said.

"This is the fastest acquisition for the Royal Australian Navy in peacetime," Australia's Minister for Defense Industry Pat Conroy said.

"We are working closely with Japanese and Australian industry partners as we acquire one of the most, if not the most, advanced general-purpose frigates in the world," he added.

Australia is striving to expand its fleet of major warships from 11 to 26 over the next decade.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries was awarded the tender over Germany's Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems.

Mogami-class warships are advanced stealth frigates equipped with a potent array of weapons.

Japan is deepening cooperation with U.S. allies in the Asia-Pacific region that, like Tokyo, are involved in territorial disputes with China.

Both Japan and Australia are members of the "Quad" group alongside India and the United States.

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