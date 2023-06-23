Australia gives Twitter 28 days to clean up 'toxicity and hate'

Australia gives Twitter 28 days to clean up 'toxicity and hate'

SYDNEY
Australia gives Twitter 28 days to clean up toxicity and hate

Australia's internet safety watchdog on Thursday threatened to fine Twitter for failing to tackle online abuse, saying Elon Musk's takeover had coincided with a spike in "toxicity and hate".

E-safety commissioner Julie Inman Grant - a former Twitter employee - said the platform was now responsible for one-in-three complaints about online hate speech reported in Australia.

Inman Grant said Twitter had 28 days to show it was serious about tackling the problem or face fines of $700,000 Australian dollars ($475,000) for every day it missed the deadline.

Since Musk bought the platform in October 2022, he has slashed more than 80 percent of the global workforce, including many of the content moderators responsible for stamping out abuse.

"Twitter appears to have dropped the ball on tackling hate," said Inman Grant, who worked on cyber safety at the company after 17 years at Microsoft.

She said the watchdog was "far from being alone in its concern about increasing levels of toxicity and hate on Twitter, particularly targeting marginalised communities".

Australia has spearheaded the global drive to regulate social media platforms, and it is not the first time that Inman Grant has publicly singled out Twitter.

She wrote to Musk in November last year, expressing fears that deep staff cuts would leave the company unable to meet Australian laws.

Indigenous journalist Stan Grant, one of Australia's most respected media personalities, said in May he had lodged a complaint with Twitter about the "relentless racial filth" he had copped while using the platform.

Economy, Internet,

TÜRKIYE Türkiye, US convene ‘strategic mechanism’ to discuss ties

Türkiye, US convene ‘strategic mechanism’ to discuss ties
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye, US convene ‘strategic mechanism’ to discuss ties

    Türkiye, US convene ‘strategic mechanism’ to discuss ties

  2. Japan inflation slows to 3.2 percent in May

    Japan inflation slows to 3.2 percent in May

  3. Business circles welcome rate hike decision

    Business circles welcome rate hike decision

  4. Kherson residents return to flood-ruined homes after dam destroyed

    Kherson residents return to flood-ruined homes after dam destroyed

  5. All five on Titanic sub dead after 'catastrophic' implosion

    All five on Titanic sub dead after 'catastrophic' implosion
Recommended
Japan inflation slows to 3.2 percent in May

Japan inflation slows to 3.2 percent in May
Business circles welcome rate hike decision

Business circles welcome rate hike decision
Thefts from UK convenience stores surge to record level

Thefts from UK convenience stores surge to record level
HISE GLOBAL to join forces with French architecture giant

HISE GLOBAL to join forces with French architecture giant
Gov’t scrutinizing secondhand car sales

Gov’t scrutinizing secondhand car sales
Lowest-paid civil servant to receive 22,000 Turkish Liras

Lowest-paid civil servant to receive 22,000 Turkish Liras
WORLD Kherson residents return to flood-ruined homes after dam destroyed

Kherson residents return to flood-ruined homes after dam destroyed

"My whole life was in this house. Now I have nothing," said Tetiana Pivneva, after returning to her flooded home in the Ukraine city of Kherson following the catastrophic destruction of a dam.
ECONOMY Japan inflation slows to 3.2 percent in May

Japan inflation slows to 3.2 percent in May

Japan's consumer prices rose 3.2 percent year-on-year in May, slowing from 3.4 percent in April, government data showed on June 23.
SPORTS Knights celebrate NHL crown with night parade

Knights celebrate NHL crown with night parade

Vegas Golden Knights players showed off the Stanley Cup and celebrated their NHL title on June 17 with about 100,000 supporters in an evening parade along the famed Vegas Strip.