Attacks in Red Sea likely to impact Turkish consumers

Attacks in Red Sea likely to impact Turkish consumers

ISTANBUL
Attacks in Red Sea likely to impact Turkish consumers

The attacks on commercial ships in the Red Sea by Yemen’s Houthi rebels have rerouted a majority of global trade away from the crucial maritime artery for goods and supplies that are likely to impact Turkish consumers through rising prices.

Oil, natural gas, grain and everything from toys to electronics typically travel through the waterway separating Africa and the Arabian Peninsula en route to the Suez Canal, where 12 percent of the world's trade passes.

Shipping container companies are now avoiding the Red Sea and sending their ships around Africa and the Cape of Good Hope, which means higher freight costs.

Traveling around Africa can add a week to travel between Asia and Europe, as well as hundreds of thousands of dollars in fuel costs.

What matters most for Türkiye is what happens with large container ships, said Turkish experts, noting that freight costs have already increased between 20 percent to 60 percent in the past week.

Those increased costs are likely to be passed onto Turkish consumers in the first quarter of next year, they warned.

“There is some sense of panic due to the attacks in the Red Sea and companies’ decision to reroute their ships,” said Mustafa Gültepe, the president of the Türkiye Exporters Assembly (TİM).

The transportation costs of containers destined for the Far East have almost doubled, according to Gültepe.

The freight rate of containers shipped from China to Türkiye has risen to $2,000, said Başaran Bayrak, the president of a chamber of shipping.

“Now a ship has to pass through Gibraltar to reach [the Turkish port of] Mersin, which adds roughly one month extra to voyage time.”

Bayrak noted that production activities in Türkiye are dependent on imported goods and that Türkiye buys intermediate goods from Far Eastern countries.

“Rising import costs will inevitably impact final goods. The prices of import-dependent goods will increase between 10 percent to 20 percent in the local market,” he said.

Türkiye’s imports from China rose by 12.5 percent in the first 11 months of 2023 to reach $41.7 billion, making it the country’s largest supplier of goods.

Türkiye buys mostly communication devices and electrical machines from China.

South Korea, India and Malaysia, which are diverting their ships away from the Red Sea, are among the top 20 countries Türkiye imports goods from.

Ikea said on Dec. 21 that rerouting cargo shops around Africa to avoid possible attacks in the Red Sea could lead to delivery delays and even empty shelves.

In response to the growing impact to global trade, the U.S. and a host of other nations have created a new force to protect ships.

More than 20 countries have joined the U.S.-led coalition, the Pentagon said on Dec. 21.

Yemen war, attack , turkiye,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan vows to prevent terrorist structure in northern Iraq, Syria

Erdoğan vows to prevent terrorist 'structure' in northern Iraq, Syria
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan vows to prevent terrorist 'structure' in northern Iraq, Syria

    Erdoğan vows to prevent terrorist 'structure' in northern Iraq, Syria

  2. 6 Turkish soldiers killed in PKK terrorist attack in N Iraq

    6 Turkish soldiers killed in PKK terrorist attack in N Iraq

  3. US paramedics guilty in death of young black man

    US paramedics guilty in death of young black man

  4. Paragliding trials propel Yusufeli into tourism spotlight

    Paragliding trials propel Yusufeli into tourism spotlight

  5. Turkish archeologists to lead all excavations: Minister

    Turkish archeologists to lead all excavations: Minister
Recommended
Japan inflation eases to 2.5 percent in November

Japan inflation eases to 2.5 percent in November
US airlines say theyre ready for record holiday travel

US airlines say they're ready for record holiday travel
Cubas crumbling economy to shrink further: minister

Cuba's crumbling economy to shrink further: minister
Some 47 million foreign tourists visit Türkiye

Some 47 million foreign tourists visit Türkiye
Increase in agricultural input prices slows

Increase in agricultural input prices slows
Minister urges Chinese carmaker Chery to invest in Türkiye

Minister urges Chinese carmaker Chery to invest in Türkiye
Türkiye’s crude steel production rises 25 pct in November

Türkiye’s crude steel production rises 25 pct in November
WORLD US paramedics guilty in death of young black man

US paramedics guilty in death of young black man

A jury in the western U.S. state of Colorado on Friday found two paramedics guilty of negligent homicide in the death of a Black man who was put in a chokehold and injected with ketamine during his arrest, U.S. media said.
ECONOMY Türkiye’s crude steel production rises 25 pct in November

Türkiye’s crude steel production rises 25 pct in November

Türkiye produced a total of 3 million tons of steel crude in November, marking a strong 25.4 percent increase from a year ago, according to the latest numbers from Brussels-based World Steel Association (worldsteel).
SPORTS Süper Lig club walks off pitch to protest referee

Süper Lig club walks off pitch to protest referee

Turkish football was plunged into further crisis on Dec. 19 night after Istanbulspor walked off the pitch in protest at a refereeing decision in its Süper Lig game against Trabzonspor, on the day the league resumed following a one-week suspension after a club president punched a referee.