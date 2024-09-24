Attacker jailed after fatally shooting police officer in Istanbul

ISTANBUL

A court has arrested an assailant after fatally shooting a police officer during a violent altercation that followed his detention for motorcycle theft in Istanbul.

Late on Sept. 22, 19-year-old Yunus Emre Geçti fled from a police station in the Ümraniye district after being taken into custody for theft.

In the ensuing chase, Geçti wrestled a gun from one of the officers and opened fire on them. One of the bullets struck police officer Şeyda Yılmaz in the head as she sought cover behind a plastic barrier. The 27-year-old woman was rushed to the hospital but later succumbed to her injuries.

Subsequent investigations revealed that the suspect had a criminal record consisting of 26 offenses, including charges of child sexual abuse and molestation.

His previous release, despite this extensive criminal record, and his killing of the young officer have sparked outrage across the country.

Both the media and the public have expressed shock and condemnation, questioning how someone with such a litany of serious crimes could walk free and ultimately be responsible for the death of an officer.

As the attacker was transferred from the police station to the courthouse, female officers forced him to wear a long black trash bag — an act meant to humiliate him for his crime.

He was then placed into a vehicle typically used by authorities to transport dangerous dogs.

Although initially claiming a lack of memory regarding the incident, Geçti later confessed to the murder and was sent to prison.

Local media reports revealed that the slain officer had joined the police force only nine months prior, having dreamed of becoming a police officer since childhood.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya extended their condolences to the grieving family.

Her funeral was held in her hometown, the Central Anatolian province of Sivas, with an additional ceremony at the Istanbul Police Headquarters attended by Istanbul Governor Davut Gül, Fatih Mayor Mehmet Ergün Turan, Istanbul Police Chief Zafer Aktaş, and many fellow officers.