Athlete swims for 24 hours to highlight violence against women

ISTANBUL
Athlete İrem Sönmez has undertaken an uninterrupted 24-hour swimming marathon in Istanbul to raise awareness about the escalating violence against women.

In collaboration with the Maltepe Municipality, Sönmez took to the sea on Sept. 21, at 5 p.m., with the purpose of fostering awareness against violence targeting women and in commemoration of the 100th anniversary of the Turkish Republic.

Within the open waters off the coast of Maltepe, Sönmez swam tirelessly in a designated area spanning 500 meters for a full 24 hours. Without pausing except for brief intervals for nourishment, the determined athlete covered a total distance of 44 kilometers. Officials from the Maltepe Municipality's Sports and Health Department were on standby, providing Sönmez with boiled potatoes, pickle juice and bananas to sustain her during the endeavor, ensuring her health and safety.

During the final 10 hours of the swim, Sönmez faced a debilitating cramp in her left arm, rendering it unusable. However, she persevered by swimming backstroke with just one arm to complete the full 24 hours.

"I am 39 years old, and I have been involved in sports for nine years. Swimming is a relatively new discipline for me, but it is the one I wholeheartedly embrace. I wanted to do something meaningful in this field to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the republic," she expressed.

Inspired by accomplished Turkish diver Şahika Ercümen and swimmers who conquered the English Channel, Sönmez remarked, "I told myself that, as a female athlete, I needed to accomplish something significant during the 100th year of the republic. I am delighted to have achieved this."

