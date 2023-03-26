Athens underlines ‘positive turn’ in ties with Ankara

ATHENS

Turkish and Greek relations have recently experienced a “positive turn” following the deadly Feb. 6 earthquakes and fatal train crash, Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias has stated.

Dendias underlined that these positive developments showed themselves in a joint statement of the two countries after the fourth-round meeting of the Positive Agenda in the capital Ankara on March 22 and a meeting with his Turkish counterpart, Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, in Brussels.

Ankara’s new attitude towards Athens is the main cause of the recent rapprochement in bilateral ties, Dendias said during his interview with the Greek daily Proto Tema.

Dendias pointed out that the Greek government has to respond to this new attitude of Ankara accordingly even though Athens is fully aware of some difficulties in relations.

“It would be unforgivable not to attempt to utilize this change,” Dendias expressed.

“Greece has an absolute duty to step through the door Türkiye has opened,” he added.

Greece was among the first countries to send rescue teams and offer aid to Türkiye after the devastating Feb. 6 earthquakes.

Accordingly, immediately after the train crash in northern Greece in which 57 people lost their lives, Türkiye offered condolence and aid.

After the accident, Türkiye allowed the transfer of a Greek prisoner to Greece to attend his son’s funeral.

On March 20, Çavuşoğlu and Dendias met in Brussels and decided to mutually support the candidacies of the two countries in international organizations.