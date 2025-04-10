Athens stresses importance of mutual understanding with Ankara

Greek Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis has underlined the importance of maintaining calm and mutual understanding in relations with Türkiye.

He told Greece’s To Vima newspaper on the sidelines of the Delphi Economic Forum that the process of rapprochement between Türkiye and Greece has been progressing smoothly through confidence-building measures, a positive agenda and various dialogue channels.

"The recent rapprochement has yielded highly productive results over the past two years," noted Gerapetritis.

"It is important to preserve composure and mutual understanding, especially as many different issues with the potential to generate tension have emerged at once. Our wish is to find common ground so we can move forward together."

“As you know, geography binds us, and for two years we have been trying to turn geography into a bridge.”

Commenting on momentum in negotiations on the Cyprus issues, he said he was pleased and optimistic, noting that "the current international climate requires unity rather than division.”

Gerapetritis confirmed that a planned High-Level Cooperation Council meeting between Ankara and Athens, expected to take place in Türkiye this year, has not been postponed due to any issues.

A Greek official earlier claimed that Athens postponed the meeting over recent imprisonment of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu.

The date will be set based on the schedules of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, he said.

