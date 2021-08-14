Atatürk’s walking stick gifted by Iran shah to be auctioned

ISTANBUL

A walking stick with a length of 92 centimeters, which is said to have been gifted to Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, founder of modern Turkey, by Reza Pahlavi, the Shah of Iran of the time, will be sold at auction.

There are depictions of leaders such as Persian legend Jamshid, Seljuk Emperor Keykâvus I, and Sultan of Delhi Muhammed el-Behmeni on the walking stick, besides figures of Atatürk and Pahlavi.

Standing out with its artistic features and was produced with the art of carving, the stick was gifted to Atatürk in 1932, the period when the relations between Turkey and Iran were closest.

As a result of the strengthening of friendly relations between the two countries, the Iran Shah made a 27-day official visit to Turkey in 1934 upon the invitation of Atatürk.

Speaking to Demirören News Agency, Hüseyin Kocabaş, the founder of the firm that organized the auction, said that the sale will take place on the online platform and the income will be donated to a scholarship fund created under the umbrella of the Turkish Education Foundation.

Among the works offered for sale at the auction, which will take place tomorrow, are porcelain coffee cups, crystal goblets and dinner plates belonging to the Ottoman Sultan Abdulhamid II.

In addition, many personal items that are said to belong to important names of the Ottoman dynasty will also be on the auction list.