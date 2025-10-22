Atatürk’s Florya seaside mansion could soon welcome visitors

ISTANBUL

Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş has hinted that Atatürk Deniz Köşkü — the waterfront mansion where modern Türkiye founder Mustafa Kemal Atatürk spent his final years — could soon open to the public, speaking at the reopening of nearby Florya Social Facilities.

The ceremony was attended by former parliamentary leaders, Istanbul Governor Davut Gül and other officials.

Kurtulmuş emphasized the pavilion’s historical significance, saying, "This is a defining work of the Republican era, destined to endure as a cherished legacy for centuries to come. Although small in size, I believe it is the first pavilion built on water in Türkiye. In this respect, it is extremely significant.”

Commenting on the restoration progress, Kurtulmuş said: "I am optimistic that Deniz Köşkü will be restored to the highest standard and will soon open for public visits."

Similarly, Gül highlighted the importance of preserving such landmarks and stated, “Even 50 or 100 years from now, it is necessary to see how this place was used and how it will be used in the future and benefit from it in some way.”