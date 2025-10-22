Atatürk’s Florya seaside mansion could soon welcome visitors

Atatürk’s Florya seaside mansion could soon welcome visitors

ISTANBUL
Atatürk’s Florya seaside mansion could soon welcome visitors

Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş has hinted that Atatürk Deniz Köşkü — the waterfront mansion where modern Türkiye founder Mustafa Kemal Atatürk spent his final years — could soon open to the public, speaking at the reopening of nearby Florya Social Facilities.

 

The ceremony was attended by former parliamentary leaders, Istanbul Governor Davut Gül and other officials.

 

Kurtulmuş emphasized the pavilion’s historical significance, saying, "This is a defining work of the Republican era, destined to endure as a cherished legacy for centuries to come. Although small in size, I believe it is the first pavilion built on water in Türkiye. In this respect, it is extremely significant.”

 

Commenting on the restoration progress, Kurtulmuş said: "I am optimistic that Deniz Köşkü will be restored to the highest standard and will soon open for public visits."

 

Similarly, Gül highlighted the importance of preserving such landmarks and stated, “Even 50 or 100 years from now, it is necessary to see how this place was used and how it will be used in the future and benefit from it in some way.”

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Trump to meet Chinese President Xi in South Korea

Trump to meet Chinese President Xi in South Korea
LATEST NEWS

  1. Trump to meet Chinese President Xi in South Korea

    Trump to meet Chinese President Xi in South Korea

  2. Putin says US sanctions 'serious' but won't significantly hit economy

    Putin says US sanctions 'serious' but won't significantly hit economy

  3. Parliament elects five new members to Court of Accounts

    Parliament elects five new members to Court of Accounts

  4. Syrian forces agree truce with French-led jihadist group

    Syrian forces agree truce with French-led jihadist group

  5. Istanbul to tighten rules for aggressive sellers

    Istanbul to tighten rules for aggressive sellers
Recommended
Parliament elects five new members to Court of Accounts

Parliament elects five new members to Court of Accounts
Istanbul to tighten rules for aggressive sellers

Istanbul to tighten rules for aggressive sellers
Türkiye, Greece hold meeting to boost trust over Aegean issues

Türkiye, Greece hold meeting to boost trust over Aegean issues
Türkiye, Oman sign 16 deals to boost bilateral ties

Türkiye, Oman sign 16 deals to boost bilateral ties
Türkiye condemns Israels West Bank annexation vote

Türkiye condemns Israel's West Bank annexation vote
Intermittent rains set to persist across Türkiye Intermittent rains set to persist across Türkiye

Intermittent rains set to persist across Türkiye Intermittent rains set to persist across Türkiye
Türkiye’s railway network to expand beyond 14,000 km by 2026: Minister

Türkiye’s railway network to expand beyond 14,000 km by 2026: Minister
WORLD Trump to meet Chinese President Xi in South Korea

Trump to meet Chinese President Xi in South Korea

U.S. President Donald Trump will sit down with Chinese President Xi Jinping next week as he wraps up a nearly one-week tour of Asia, the White House confirmed Thursday.
ECONOMY Central Bank cuts policy rate by 100 bps to 39.5 percent

Central Bank cuts policy rate by 100 bps to 39.5 percent

The Turkish Central Bank on Oct. 23 lowered its policy rate by 100 basis points, matching market forecasts.

SPORTS Türkiye eyes win at home over Georgia

Türkiye eyes win at home over Georgia

Türkiye hosts Georgia in a qualifying stage match on Oct. 14 in its bid to earn a berth in the 2026 World Cup.  
﻿