ATAK helicopters added to world-renowned video game

ISTANBUL

World famous vehicular combat multiplayer video game “War Thunder” has added Turkish-made attack helicopter T129 ATAK to its inventory, enabling its users to fly the twin-engine all-weather vehicle, daily Milliyet has reported.

According to the report, Moscow-based Gaijin Entertainment, the founder of the game, announced the addition in a Tweet on Sept. 7.

“The official site of the game allocated a special page for ATAK, listing the specialties of the helicopter,” the daily wrote on Sept. 8.

The T129 was developed by Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) with partner AgustaWestland. The helicopter is designed for advanced attack and reconnaissance missions in hot and high environments and rough geography in both day and night conditions.

Announced in 2011, War Thunder was first released in November 2012. The official website claims that there are more than 50 million gamers registered in War Thunder in total.