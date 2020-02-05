At least five killed in avalanche in eastern Turkey

  February 05 2020

VAN - Anadolu Agency
At least five people are dead and others are feared trapped following an avalanche in eastern Turkey's Van province, authorities said on Feb. 4.

“Seven people were rescued during the search. Unfortunately, five others were found dead under the snow,” said Van governor Mehmet Emin Bilmez.

The avalanche occurred in Bahçesaray district during bad weather and struck a minibus traveling along the Van-Bahçesaray highway.

Bilmez said at least two people may still be trapped, so search and rescue efforts are continuing.

Surrounded by colossal mountains, Bahçesaray district frequently experiences harsh winter conditions.

