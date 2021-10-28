At least 65 migrants pushed back by Greece rescued

AYDIN/MUĞLA

The Turkish Coast Guard rescued a total of 65 asylum seekers off Muğla and Aydın provinces in 24 hours.

Turkish coast guard units rescued 46 irregular migrants in two different locations off the coasts of Marmaris district in the Aegean province of Muğla after they were pushed back into Turkey’s territorial waters by the Greek authorities.

Security forces acting on a tip-off held the first group early on Oct. 27, apprehending 25 irregular migrants on a rubber boat off the coast of Marmaris.

They held another 21 irregular migrants on a drifting dinghy couple of sea miles away after two hours. The group, trying to cross into Europe, was also pushed back into Turkish territorial waters by Greek officials.

Separately, a coast guard team in the seaside town of Kuşadası in southwestern Aydın province rescued at least 19 asylum seekers on the Aegean Sea after learning that they were stranded on a rubber boat.

They were also referred to the provincial migration office.

Ankara and human rights groups have repeatedly condemned Greece’s illegal practice of pushing back asylum-seekers, saying it violates humanitarian values and international law.