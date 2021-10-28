At least 65 migrants pushed back by Greece rescued

  • October 28 2021 07:00:00

At least 65 migrants pushed back by Greece rescued

AYDIN/MUĞLA
At least 65 migrants pushed back by Greece rescued

The Turkish Coast Guard rescued a total of 65 asylum seekers off Muğla and Aydın provinces in 24 hours.

Turkish coast guard units rescued 46 irregular migrants in two different locations off the coasts of Marmaris district in the Aegean province of Muğla after they were pushed back into Turkey’s territorial waters by the Greek authorities.

Security forces acting on a tip-off held the first group early on Oct. 27, apprehending 25 irregular migrants on a rubber boat off the coast of Marmaris.

They held another 21 irregular migrants on a drifting dinghy couple of sea miles away after two hours. The group, trying to cross into Europe, was also pushed back into Turkish territorial waters by Greek officials.

Separately, a coast guard team in the seaside town of Kuşadası in southwestern Aydın province rescued at least 19 asylum seekers on the Aegean Sea after learning that they were stranded on a rubber boat.

They were also referred to the provincial migration office.

Ankara and human rights groups have repeatedly condemned Greece’s illegal practice of pushing back asylum-seekers, saying it violates humanitarian values and international law.

ARTS & LIFE Turkish Art Week opens at London’s famous gallery

Turkish Art Week opens at London’s famous gallery
MOST POPULAR

  1. Prison breaker linguist declared persona non grata in Greece

    Prison breaker linguist declared persona non grata in Greece

  2. Turkish diver Şahika Ercümen breaks world record in Antalya

    Turkish diver Şahika Ercümen breaks world record in Antalya

  3. Erdoğan says he is ‘likely’ to meet Biden in Glasgow with F-35 top on agenda

    Erdoğan says he is ‘likely’ to meet Biden in Glasgow with F-35 top on agenda

  4. Environmentalist artist’s house ‘suspiciously’ burned to ashes

    Environmentalist artist’s house ‘suspiciously’ burned to ashes

  5. Ukraine uses Turkish armed drone in Donbas for 1st time

    Ukraine uses Turkish armed drone in Donbas for 1st time
Recommended
AKM to reopen with Mimar Sinan Opera

AKM to reopen with Mimar Sinan Opera 
Engineer quits job to become beekeeper

Engineer quits job to become beekeeper
Turkish intelligence saves Iranian pilot from Tehran agents

Turkish intelligence saves Iranian pilot from Tehran agents
Grain yield in Turkey at risk due to drought: Experts

Grain yield in Turkey at risk due to drought: Experts
No school to be left without library in 2 months, minister says

No school to be left without library in 2 months, minister says
Reckless mistake kills e-scooter driver in Istanbul

Reckless mistake kills e-scooter driver in Istanbul
WORLD Refugees face police violence at EU’s Balkan border

Refugees face police violence at EU’s Balkan border

Huddled around cooking fires as winter looms in Bosnia, refugees are risking beatings and humiliation from Croatian police in the desperate hope of a new life in the European Union.

ECONOMY Turkeys energy import bill up 65.7 pct in Sept

Turkey's energy import bill up 65.7 pct in Sept

Turkey's energy import bill increased by 65.7% to $4.44 billion in September this year compared to the same month last year, according to data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute on Oct. 27.

SPORTS Turkish diver Şahika Ercümen breaks world record in Antalya

Turkish diver Şahika Ercümen breaks world record in Antalya

Turkish athlete Şahika Ercümen broke the world record at variable weight freediving without using breathing on Oct. 26. 