At least 40 dead in Sudan's cholera outbreak

At least 40 dead in Sudan's cholera outbreak

DARFUR
At least 40 dead in Sudans cholera outbreak

At least 40 people have died in Sudan's Darfur region in the country's worst cholera outbreak in years, Doctors Without Borders (MSF) said on Aug. 14.

The medical charity said the vast western region, which has been a major battleground over more than two years of fighting between the regular army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, had been hardest hit by the year-old outbreak.

"On top of an all-out war, people in Sudan are now experiencing the worst cholera outbreak the country has seen in years," MSF said in a statement.

"In the Darfur region alone, MSF teams treated over 2,300 patients and recorded 40 deaths in the past week."

The NGO said 2,470 cholera-related deaths had been reported in the year to Aug. 11, out of 99,700 suspected cases.

Cholera is an acute intestinal infection that spreads through food and water contaminated with bacteria, often from feces.

It causes severe diarrhea, vomiting and muscle cramps.

Cholera can kill within hours when not attended to, though it can be treated with simple oral rehydration, and antibiotics for more severe cases.

There has been a global increase in cholera cases, which have also spread geographically, since 2021.

MSF said mass displacements of civilians sparked by the war in Sudan had aggravated the outbreak by denying people access to clean water for essential hygiene measures, such as washing dishes and food.

"The situation is most extreme in Tawila, North Darfur state, where 380,000 people have fled to escape ongoing fighting around the city of El-Fasher, according to the United Nations," MSF said.

"In Tawila, people survive with an average of just three liters of water per day, which is less than half the emergency minimum threshold of 7.5 liters needed per person per day for drinking, cooking and hygiene."

RSF,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Romania aims expanded Black Sea task force with Türkiye, Bulgaria

Romania aims expanded Black Sea task force with Türkiye, Bulgaria
LATEST NEWS

  1. Romania aims expanded Black Sea task force with Türkiye, Bulgaria

    Romania aims expanded Black Sea task force with Türkiye, Bulgaria

  2. Türkiye condemns Israel's controversial settlement plan in West Bank

    Türkiye condemns Israel's controversial settlement plan in West Bank

  3. Erdoğan says Gaza has no time to lose, urges for swift action

    Erdoğan says Gaza has no time to lose, urges for swift action

  4. Türkiye reports mass return by Syrians

    Türkiye reports mass return by Syrians

  5. Turkish soldiers' remains from Korean War returned to authorities

    Turkish soldiers' remains from Korean War returned to authorities
Recommended
Romania aims expanded Black Sea task force with Türkiye, Bulgaria

Romania aims expanded Black Sea task force with Türkiye, Bulgaria
US, European economists urge Israel to halt Gaza policies

US, European economists urge Israel to halt Gaza policies
Cypriots join forces to restore cemeteries in bid to rebuild trust

Cypriots join forces to restore cemeteries in bid to rebuild trust
Japan emperor expresses deep remorse 80 years after WWII

Japan emperor expresses 'deep remorse' 80 years after WWII
National Guard deploys 800 personnel for DC mission

National Guard deploys 800 personnel for DC mission
Indian rescuers scour debris after 60 killed in flood

Indian rescuers scour debris after 60 killed in flood
UN chief urges Israel to halt West Bank settlement plan

UN chief urges Israel to halt West Bank settlement plan
WORLD Romania aims expanded Black Sea task force with Türkiye, Bulgaria

Romania aims expanded Black Sea task force with Türkiye, Bulgaria

Romania’s defense minister has called for NATO allies Türkiye and Bulgaria to expand their joint Black Sea mine-clearing task force to include patrols aimed at protecting energy infrastructure and trade routes from potential Russian attacks.

ECONOMY Türkiye to sign oil, gas exploration deals in Pakistan soon: Bayraktar

Türkiye to sign oil, gas exploration deals in Pakistan soon: Bayraktar

Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar announced that Türkiye will soon sign agreements for certain oil and natural gas exploration fields in Pakistan.

SPORTS Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has completed his permanent move to Turkish champion Galatasaray in a 75 million euro ($87.5 million) four-year deal, becoming the most expensive player ever for the club and Turkish football.  
﻿