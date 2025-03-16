At least 33 dead as tornadoes ravage central US

KANSAS CITY

At least 33 people were killed and dozens more injured Saturday when tornadoes and violent storms raked across the central United States, officials said.

Local news showed roofs torn off homes and large trucks overturned, as forecasters warned of more tornadoes to come this weekend.

Eight people died in Kansas in a crash involving more than 50 vehicles, caused by low visibility during a "severe dust storm," local police said.

Missouri State Highway Patrol confirmed 12 storm-related fatalities and shared images of boats piled on top of one another at a marina destroyed by the weather.

The state police reported downed trees and power lines, as well as damage to buildings, with some areas severely impacted by "tornadoes, thunderstorms and large hail."

Further south in Mississippi, the state's governor said six deaths were reported and that three people were missing late March 15.

Meanwhile in Texas, local authorities said that four people had died in vehicle accidents linked to dust storms and fires that reduced visibility on the roads.

In the neighboring state of Arkansas, officials said three people had died and 29 had been injured in the storm.

At least 200,000 homes and businesses across the central United States were without power by Saturday evening, according to tracking site poweroutage.us.