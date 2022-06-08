At least 10 dead in Iran train derailment: state media

  • June 08 2022 09:07:00

At least 10 dead in Iran train derailment: state media

TEHRAN
At least 10 dead in Iran train derailment: state media

At least 10 people were killed in central Iran on Wednesday as a train derailed near Tabas on the line between the cities of Mashhad and Yazd, state media reported.

"Ten people were killed and a number of others injured in the incident," national rescue service spokesman Mojtaba Khaledi was quoted as saying by state television.

"Twelve of the injured are in critical condition and have been transferred to hospital," he added.

The deputy head of Iran’s state-owned railways, Mir Hassan Moussavi, told the state broadcaster that the train was carrying 348 passengers.

It "derailed after hitting an excavator" that was near the track, he added.

Five of the train’s 11 coaches came off the track in the 5:30 am (0100 GMT) accident, emergency services said.

The train derailment comes after a tower block collapsed in southwestern Iran last month killing at least 43 people.

In 2016, two trains collided and caught fire in northern Iran, killing 44 people and injuring dozens.

WORLD US stresses allied cooperation in face of N Korea threats

US stresses allied cooperation in face of N Korea threats
MOST POPULAR

  1. Robert College most expensive with $17,750 annual fee

    Robert College most expensive with $17,750 annual fee

  2. Turkish Süper Lig to turn into ‘Istanbul League’

    Turkish Süper Lig to turn into ‘Istanbul League’

  3. Interest rate cuts will continue: Erdoğan

    Interest rate cuts will continue: Erdoğan

  4. Monument for ‘mother of Caretta carettas’ built

    Monument for ‘mother of Caretta carettas’ built

  5. No one should try to stop Turkey’s military op in Syria: Akar

    No one should try to stop Turkey’s military op in Syria: Akar
Recommended
US stresses allied cooperation in face of N Korea threats

US stresses allied cooperation in face of N Korea threats
No apologies: Germany’s Merkel defends approach to Ukraine

No apologies: Germany’s Merkel defends approach to Ukraine
Russia draws closer to capture of Ukraine’s Donbas region

Russia draws closer to capture of Ukraine’s Donbas region
Fierce battle for key Ukraine city changing ‘every hour’

Fierce battle for key Ukraine city changing ‘every hour’
Syria’s state TV says Israeli missiles targeted Syrian army

Syria’s state TV says Israeli missiles targeted Syrian army
Musk threatens to walk away from Twitter deal

Musk threatens to walk away from Twitter deal
WORLD US stresses allied cooperation in face of N Korea threats

US stresses allied cooperation in face of N Korea threats

U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman met with her counterparts from South Korea and Japan on Wednesday, emphasizing the U.S. commitment to defend its allies and trilateral security cooperation to confront an accelerating nuclear threat from North Korea.

ECONOMY Profits of listed companies up 149 percent

Profits of listed companies up 149 percent

The profit index the Central Registry Agency (MKK) compiled for Borsa Istanbul-listed companies increased by 149 percent in the first quarter of 2022 from a year ago.

SPORTS Turkish Süper Lig to turn into ‘Istanbul League’

Turkish Süper Lig to turn into ‘Istanbul League’

With the promotion of Ümraniyespor and Istanbulspor, the number of Istanbul teams in the Turkish Süper Lig has reached eight, bringing Turkey’s most populous city to the center of Turkish football next season, and turning the organization into an “Istanbul league.”