Astrology found by ancient Turks, says Russian researcher

  • January 06 2022 07:00:00

ISTANBUL
A Russian researcher has indicated that the first astrological system may have been found by the ancient Turks as a Turkish historian has admitted that “old Turks gave the meaning of today’s horoscope.”

According to a report by the daily Milliyet on Jan. 5, Russian researcher Sofi Tram Semen believed that “modern-day astrology dated back to the ancient Turks before the Common Era.”

“Old Turks found out the first astrological system,” highlighted Semen, the author of three books on ancient Turks: “Turkish astrology,” “The Huns, the ancestors” and “The Karachay mythology.”

Salih Yılmaz, a professor from the Ankara Yıldırım Beyazıt University, admitted that “he has followed the traces of Turks in the history of astrology.”

“Tengri is the name of the old Turks’ god. As they believed that Tengri was living in the sky, they always kept an eye on the sun and the stars,” Yılmaz told the daily.

According to the professor, the old Turkish calendar of “12 animals” was formed with the help of astrology.

When asked about the motive that led the ancient Turks to use astrology for future-telling, Yılmaz said: “They believed in the time loop. For them, a thing that happened in the past will happen in the future again.”

They enumerated this time loop with “12,” thinking that “things will reoccur in every 12 years.”

