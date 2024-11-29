Assets seized in infant death fraud case

ISTANBUL
Authorities have decided to seize the assets of several suspects in a high-profile trial involving a network of medical staff accused of causing infant deaths and exploiting Türkiye's social security system.

 

Measures on numerous defendants, including prominent figures in the case, were imposed by the chief public prosecutor’s office in Istanbul's Büyükçekmece district.

 

Prosecutors allege that the network, led by medic Fırat Sarı, was directed by doctor İlker Gönen and ambulance driver Gıyasettin Mert Özdemir.

 

According to the indictment, the group transferred newborns to neonatal units at 19 private hospitals, where they allegedly received unnecessary and prolonged treatments to secure daily payments of 8,000 Turkish Liras (about $230) from the Social Security Institution (SGK).

 

The indictment links the organization to the deaths of 10 babies.

 

It claims the infants' conditions were exaggerated, leading to extended hospital stays at facilities selected based on profitability for the organization. The profits were allegedly shared among members of the network, including health care workers.

 

The charges against Sarı and Gönen include committing intentional homicide with negligence, aggravated fraud, establishing an organization to commit crimes and forgery of official documents.

 

Prosecutors are seeking sentences of 177 years and six months to 582 years and nine months for each. Özdemir faces similar charges, with a potential prison sentence ranging from 180 years to 589 years and nine months.

 

The case involves 44 defendants, including eight women, facing prison terms for comparable crimes. Prosecutors have also called for sanctions against hospitals and companies involved, including closures and asset seizures.

 

Licenses for nine hospitals in Istanbul and one in Tekirdağ’s Çorlu district have already been revoked. Patients from these facilities have been transferred to public hospitals.

 

The sessions earlier this week focused on testimonies from defendants who are not currently in custody. The judiciary is expected to issue an interim decision soon, with continued detention for those in custody anticipated.

