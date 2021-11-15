Assailants open fire at car dealership, kill three

ISTANBUL

Three people were killed in an armed attack at a car dealership in Istanbul’s Bağcılar district late on Nov. 13.

The incident occurred after a group of attackers came to the scene in two different cars and opened fire at the store.

Three people identified as Cemal D., Engin D. and Polat D. succumbed to their wounds while the suspects escaped.

Neighboring businesses and many cars were also hit during the attack.

The bodies of the victims, who were learned to be related, were taken to the morgue of the Forensic Medicine Institute after the examinations.

Efforts have been initiated to apprehend the fleeing assailants, and the investigation of the case is continuing.

Meanwhile, the moment of the attack was recorded by a passerby with a cell phone camera.

It is seen in the footage that the victims fled to a car dealer store following the assailants opening fire with their guns.